Young Sligo surfers win Intercounties title with victory in Rossnowlagh

Rossnowlagh Surf Club and Irish Surfing hosted the annual Intercounties Surfing Championships in Rossnowlagh and Bundoran at the weekend. The contest has been crowing Intercounties Champions since 1968.Sligo was represented by four young Sligo surfers, Tom Murphy, Oscar Choo, Darragh Gilmartin and Lorcan Southcombe. All four represented Ireland at Eurosurf Junior in July, with Tom, Oscar and Darragh competing at U16 and Lorcan competing at U18. Round one heats started on Saturday in Rossnowlagh with over 40 teams competing, young and old, male and female all competing for places in the quarter finals. Teams representing Waterford, Donegal, Tyrone, Derry and Sligo progressed from the first round into the team on team battle at the Peak, Bundoran on Sunday culminating in a final with Waterford and Sligo. Going into the contest Waterford were favourite to retain the title but after round 1 Sligo were on top with heat wins for their four surfers. Waterford was represented by Tom Breen, who recently represented Ireland at the ISA World Surfing Games in Huntington Beach, California; Kilian Maher, Jai Widger, Irish Junior Champion and Conor O’Leary. The same Waterford Team that has held the title since 2019 when they beat Sligo.

In the final, the young Sligo surfers dominated to overhaul Waterford with a decisive victory. Tactically they rested and used their four surfers through the quarters, semi-finals and final and worked as a team in the water giving each other waves while blocking the opposition. They overhauled Waterford with a decisive victory taking the top three place in the final. Tom Murphy 1st, Lorcan Southcombe 2nd and Darragh Gilmartin 3rd, Tom Breen 4th, Kilian Maher 5th and Jai Widger 6th. How many years Sligo will reign as Intercounties Champion is to be seen, but with these young Sligo surfers looking set to dominate Irish surfing into the future, it may be some time before a challenge is made to Sligo’s Intercounties Title.