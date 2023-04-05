Young Sligo chess player finishes joint first at Junior Championships

A young Sligo chess player finished in joint first in his category at the Irish Junior Chess Championships.

Yannick Woods from Rosses Point competed in the under 12 section of the IIrish Junior Chess Championships 2023 in Dublin over the weekend.

Over 300 children competed across six age groups for the 2023 Irish chess crowns.

Seventy-two players in the age group of Under-12 were competing over three days, playing six rounds, each with 60 minutes per player and 30 seconds extra for each move.

After five wins and a draw, Yannick finished in joint 1st which put him in a two player playoff for the title of Irish champion.

In a tough three round blitz battle he lost out 2-1.

The atmosphere was electric and everyone enjoyed being part of this great event.

Yannick is a member of Sligo Chess Club and is a top prospect.

Last year, the youngster was selected to play for the Under 12 Ireland team in the European Union Junior chess championship in Prague in August.

In 2021, at the age of 9, Yannick came 2nd in the Under 10s at the Irish Junior Chess championship 2021 in what was his first ever entry in national championships.

Yannick regularly competes in tournaments around the country, and will undoubtedly continue picking up silverware as he progresses through the different age groups.

