Selected by Call of the Wild Sligo, Audrey Elliott and Eric Kelly took part in the Ecotrails Wicklow event as part of the Ecotrails Trailblazers team.

They each received sponsored Hoka One One trail runners and trained along the many trails in Sligo as preparation.

They successfully competed in the event in September this year after it had been cancelled in 2020. It was worth the wait as the event boasted beautiful views of the Sugarloaf and the seafront at Bray on a glorious day of sunshine.