Top chess players set to take part in Sligo Spring Chess tournament

Ukrainian Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Evgeniya Doluhanova is an invited guest again this year at the Sligo Spring Chess Tournament. Pic: Donal Hackett

Some of the country's top chess players will travel to Sligo next weekend to compete in the Sligo Spring chess tournament, taking place at the Diamond Coast Hotel from Friday February 3rd until Sunday February 5th.

It's the second year the tournament is taking place, with last year's inaugural event taking place later in the spring.

Around 130 players are expected to take part in the tournament which is FIDE (International Chess Federation) and ICU (Irish Chess Union) rated.

The tournament is split into four rating bands; Master, Championship, Major and Challenger.

Eighteen players are currently registered in the Master section. Among them is Grandmaster Alex Baburin, the only Grandmaster in Ireland, which is the top title in chess.

Ukrainian Woman Grandmaster Evgeniya Doluhanova will also be there as an invited guest of the tournament, and she won the Master section last year. She lives in Ukraine.

Ukrainian International Master Andrei Rakhmangulov is a Ukrainian currently living in Ireland. IM Andrei Rakhmangulov is an invited guest of the tournament as is Ukrainian International Master Oleg Gubanov who is also Ukrainian and living in Ireland.

There are two children registered under the Masters category: Andrey Ivanov (born 2011) and Jason Liu (born 2009).

In the Championship category, Manorhamilton's Eibhia Ni Mhuireagain will be competing. She is currently on a chess scholarship at ATU Sligo. Eibhia was a member of the Irish Women's team at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India. Her father, FA Colm O'Muireagain, is the chief arbiter of the tournament. Lukian Hushpit (born in 2009) won the Major section last year and this year will be playing in the Championship category. He is a member of the Sligo Chess Club, and was Under 12 champion of his region in Ukraine before moving to Sligo.

Twelve players are registered under the Major category, while there are over 50 playing in the Challenger category.

Players from all over the world will be playing, with Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Spain, Ukraine, France, Mexico and the USA among others represented.

There are several prize categories, giving everyone involved a chance to win something. Full details can be found on the competition's website at http://itsligochesstournament.ie/

If you can't make it but want to keep an eye, the event will be broadcast live on Irish Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Diana Mirza's Twitch channel. Diana will be commentating live on some of the games.

Twenty-four of the chess boards will be smart boards. These smart boards are able to detect the position of the pieces and transmit the games as they happen to the internet.

Diana can then display virtual representations of these games on her twitch channel, along with a video feed of herself, and talk about what is happening, who is winning a particular game and why, and basically be a window into what is going on in specific games and the tournament as a whole to chess and non-chess players alike.

Diana was also a member of the recent Irish Women's Olympiad team

There are instructions on how to register on the tournament website. http://itsligochesstournament.ie/registration/

All information about the tournament can be found on the website, or you can check out the Twitter page @ChessSligo