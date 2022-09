Brian Colsh finished third at the World Rowing Championships.

Sligo’s Brian Colsh finished in third place at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic on Sunday morning.

The Ballymote man came third in the final of the men’s single sculls C race.

Colsh was holding onto second place for a spell but was eventually caught and finished in third.

Colsh has been in fantastic form this year having won bronze at the World Under 23 Rowing Championships earlier this year.