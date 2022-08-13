Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 23.4°C Dublin

‘That’s not really where I wanted to be tonight’ says Sligo’s Mona McSharry as she finishes fifth in European breaststroke final

Mona McSharry in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mona McSharry in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Mona McSharry in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Mona McSharry in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry finished in fifth place in the European Championships 100m Breaststroke Final in Rome on Sunday.

McSharry, who entered the final as the third seed, touched in 1:07.14.

Speaking to RTE afterwards the Tokyo 2020 finalist said: “I put high expectations on myself and that’s not really where I wanted to be tonight, it would have been nice to go another 1:06 but that’s the way the cards fall sometimes, and I did all I could.”

Gold and Silver in tonight’s final went to Italy’s Benedetta Pilato (1:05.97) and Lisa Angilioni (1:06.34) with Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte taking Bronze in 1:06.50.

The Grange native who is currently based in Tennessee returns to the pool tomorrow. She added: “The 200 is tomorrow morning, so it’s really going to be a quick turnaround, I’ll go back, get some food and sleep and mentally prepare for the next couple of days, that’s how your going to get an edge on your competitors now, we’re all doing the same events, we’re all getting up tomorrow morning so there’s nothing different for any of us.”

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy