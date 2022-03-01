Strand and deliver: Celtic boys stun Gurteen with epic seven-goal comeback

With less than half an hour to play in the second half and 4-0 down, the Strand Celtic boys were staring defeat in the face in Dromahair against Gurteen Celtic.

The Strand travelling support and neutrals alike were treated to a most dramatic comeback when Strand stormed back in emphatic fashion with seven unanswered goals before the final whistle to turn the game on its head.

Gurteen started the game the stronger and dominated the early exchanges, with high energy pressing, strong tackling and neat interplay.

They took the lead within 5 minutes with a long range opportunistic but well measured lob from the halfway line and added to their tally in the 7th minute when they worked the ball into space on the edge of the Strand box and shot into the top corner to go two up.

Strand got into the game a bit more and started moving the ball better but were unable to convert any opportunities.

Gurteen were unlucky to see the ball come back off the post with a good headed effort from a corner before the break.

Like the first half Gurteen started the second on the front foot and struck again twice within 10 minutes of the restart. At this stage Strand with nothing to lose threw caution to the wind, reorganised and committed more to attack.

They were rewarded after a neat one-two in the box between Matthew Mulholland and Conor Golden that saw Mulholland slot home from close range in the 52nd minute to get one back.

Luke Niemeyer added 2 more for Strand before the hour mark with assists from Paddy Murphy.

Mulholland levelled the match in the 66th minute with an assist from Conor Mulligan.

Captain Thomas Kinane struck again on 72 minutes to put Strand in front for the first time in the game.

Oisin Whelan ventured up from right back and into the penalty area and powered the ball home with the assist from Murphy.

Niemeyer put the result beyond doubt and got a well deserved hattrick in the final minute of normal time with another assist from Murphy.

In what was an incredible turnaround in this match, it’s still all to play for in the U16 GrpA league with 2 points separating 2nd from 5th and all 6 teams still in contention for a top 3 playoff finish.