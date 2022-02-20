Sporting events called off due to weather warnings

A number of sporting events fell victim to the weather this weekend, with a slew of postponements meaning local sports fans were left disappointed.

Sligo Rovers’ opening game of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Divison season against Bohemian was due to take place on Saturday evening at The Showgrounds, but heavy snowfall associated with Storm Eunice with forecasted heavy rains meant the game was postponed early on Saturday morning, along with a handfall of League of Ireland games.

Sligo Rugby Club’s Energia AIL Division 2B encounter against Blackrock was also postponed, as was the Sligo U20s Philly McGuinness development league game against Longford.

Sligo Ladies were due to face Down in the Lidl NFL Division 3A on Sunday, but that game was called off while Markievicz Park was deemed unplayable for the Allianz Football League Division 4 fixture between Sligo and Cavan and so that game was postponed.

Cloonacool GAA cancelled Sunday’s planned road race due to the weater.

In junior soccer, Aughanagh Celtic versus Strand Celtic was postponed, as was MCR v Manorhamilton Rangers, Valley Rovers v Glenview Stars and Merville United v Cliffoney Celtic.