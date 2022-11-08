Spirited Sligo RFC are beaten by Greystones

Round 5 of the 22/23 Energia All Ireland League saw Sligo host Wicklow based Greystones RFC at Strandhill on Saturday. The visitors arrived at Hamilton Park unbeaten at the top of the league table and despite Sligo’s gallant efforts, returned to the east with the full compliment of points come the final whistle.

The visitors won the toss and elected to play towards the airport end, with the aid of the breeze in the first half.

Sligo kicked off and started brightly with Finn Bamber immediately making inroads into enemy territory but Greystones managed to clear their lines and exert pressure on the Sligo defence.

The locals had to withstand a series of 5 metre lineout attacks, but excellent maul defence with Tom Gormley and Kuba Wojtkowicz to the fore, repelled the danger and a huge turnover at the ruck from Donnacha Byrne secured a relieving penalty for Sligo.

From the resulting lineout, on the halfway line, Hooker Shane O’Hehir threw to Eoin Ryan and the Sligo maul drove forward with purpose.

Scrum Half Hubert Gilvarry released the backline and Euan Brown released full back Calum Goddard who drew the cover for winger Darragh Feehily to race to the line securing a 5 pointer for Sligo.

Greystones immediately responded and a sniping run from David Baker resulted in a try converted by Killian Marion and the lead for the visitors.

Sligo responded and again worked their way into the visitors half but an unfortunate fumble was booted downfield and Brown had to win a foot race to secure the touchdown behind the Sligo line.

Greystones attacked from the goal line dropout and full back Ross Nichol broke the cover and raced in under the posts. Marmion again converted.

Sligo again responded and some powerful carrying from Rob Holian and Daire Byrne secured a position inside the Greystones 22.

The play was switched to the right where Cathal Finneran raced to the corner and dotted down despite the attentions of three defenders.

Greystones again came back and a short range penalty was tapped quickly resulting in powerful prop forward Iva Takati driving over, under the Sligo posts. Marmion again converted.

Prior to the interval ‘Stones struck again when a break from player coach Danny Kenny was finished off by Matt O’Brien. Marmion again added the extras to put the halftime score to 10-28.

Sligo regrouped at the break and looked to make inroads into the deficit but thoughts of an unlikely victory were snuffed out on the 65th minute when Mark Meyler touched down in the left corner to push the Greystones total to 35.

Sligo never lay down and went hunting for two trys that would yield a bonus point.

Debutante scrum half Andrew Ward picked up a third Sligo try with minutes remaining but time ran out for the locals and come the long blast there was no reward for the home effort.

Next Saturday Sligo travel to the capital to take on Wanderers FC. The match kicks off at Merrion Road at 2.30.

Sligo: Calum Goddard (Capt), Cathal Finneran, Finn Bamber, Daire Byrne, Darragh Feehily, Euan Brown, Hubert Gilvarry, Kuba Wojtkowicz, Shane O’Hehir, Tom Gormely, Eoin Ryan, Rob Holian, Ross Hickey, Brian West, Donnacha Byrne. Reps James O’Hehir, Matthew Earley, Jake Sexton, Louis Mc Vitty, Andrew Ward.