Women’s National League: Shelbourne too strong for Bit O’Red in penultimate league outing

Amy Roddy of Sligo Rovers in action against Shauna Fox of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park in Dublin. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers were beaten by title contenders and defending champions Shelbourne in their penultimate league outing at Tolka Park on Saturday afternoon.

Noel King’s side scored early in the first half and late in the second-half to ensure a vital three points, meaning the battle for league honours will go to the final weekend with Shels taking on Wexford Youths.

Manager Steve Feeney made three changes from the side that was beaten 5-2 by Wexford Youths the previous week.

Aife Haran, Amy Boyle-Carr and Sarah Kiernan all came into the team in place of Orna O’Dowd, Ruth Monaghan and Emma Hansberry.

The Bit O’Red came from behind to beat Shels the last time these two sides feet, but knew they were up against a team fighting for the league title, and so it would likely be a tough afternoon.

Irish international Abbie Larkin fired Shels in front with just three minutes on the clock after a cross from Jess Gargan.

It was all Shels for the remainder of the half, with Rovers goalkeeper Amy Mahon the busier of the two ‘keepers by some distance.

The experienced Noelle Murray should have doubled her side’s lead when she cleverly worked her way into the Rovers box, but she couldn’t keep her effort down.

Boyle-Carr drew a save from Amanda Budden just before half-time, but Shels’ clean sheet was never under threat.

The hosts went into half-time with that slender lead, but given how dominant they were for the first-half, it seemed likely that they would eventually extend that lead.

Larkin nodded over the bar shortly after the re-start, before Boyle-Carr again tried her luck - this time firing wide.

It was all Shels at this stage, and Mahon in the Rovers goals was forced into another save when Megan Smyth-Lynch created an opportunity.

Frustration was growing for Shels as chance after chance went by without their lead increasing, until the 81st minute as Larkin hit her second of the game to make sure of a very valuable three points for Shels.

Rovers’ final game of the season takes place this Saturday at The Showgrounds against DLR Waves at 3pm.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jess Gargan, Jessie Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Shauna Fox, Alex Kavanagh (Rachael Graham, 78), Abbie Larkin, Noelle Murray (Jemma Quinn, 85), Megan Smyth-Lynch (Emma Starr, 88), Keeva Keenan (Heather O’Reilly, 85), Leah Doyle.

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon; Leah Kelly (Kerri O’Hara, 78), Aife Haran, Amy Roddy, Sarah Kiernan, Lauren Boles, Gemma McGuinness, Paula McGrory (Lauren McLellan, 87), Katie Melly (Fiona Doherty, 85), Emma Doherty (Aoife Brennan, 87), Amy Boyle-Carr (Amy Hyndman, 85).

Referee: Declan Toland.