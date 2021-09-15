Winning form creates positivity ahead of Shamrock Rovers tie

It’s now two wins from two for a Sligo Rovers side whose previous form meant doubts were being cast over whether or not a third place finish would be possible.

But now, six points from a possible six and only five points behind St. Patrick’s Athletic in second and seven points ahead of Derry City in fourth, things are looking a lot different for Liam Buckley’s men.

A 2-1 victory over Dundalk, second bottom of the table after losing to basement side Longford last weekend, may not look like much on paper. But Rovers had to battle hard for that victory against a Dundalk side who started the game well, and showed glimpses of the Dundak of old.

Rovers had to come from behind to win the game, equalising almost immediately after Dundalk took the on 18 minutes.

"We’re delighted,” Liam Buckley said afterwards. “First-half, there wasn’t a lot in it. I thought we played better in the second half, we’ve linked it in better. We’re just delighted with the result, it’s so important for us at this stage of the season. With ten games to go, every one is going to be critical right through to the end.”

The Lilywhites started brightest, and deserved to be ahead when they took the lead. Rovers battled hard to win the game, and were helped by defensive lapses.

“We started just ok this evening, bearing in mind we had a match on Friday, I know they had a match on Saturday, they played fundamentally far better than they did against Longford. They deserved to beat Longford.

"I think the lads appreciate and understand that if we’re going to do anything this year we need to dig in and fight and scrap and if we have a bad little patch in a match to get over it and push on from there. I can’t fault them from an effort point of view.”

One of the more pleasing aspects for the Rovers boss was the fact that Rovers did manage to come from behind and not only draw, but win the game.

"When we look at the stats from this year, when we’ve gone behind we’ve found it difficult to peg teams back. It’s great to get that evened up so quickly. I think overall we probably deserved our win.”

Striker Andre Wright scored his first goal for the club in his third appearance signing. Buckley praised the former Bohs man’s efforts.

"In fairness to Andre, he’s worked extremely hard on his fitness. We’ve chucked him in a couple of weeks back, his first real senior games in a while so I’ve no doubt his fitness will get better. I’m delighted with him.”

That dreadful run of form, in which Rovers lost seven in a row in all competitions, is well and truly behind them now with two wins and a draw in their last three games.

"When you’re losing games it sucks the life and confidence out of you. You can’t replace that with words, you can only replace that with results and performances,” Buckley said.

"We picked up something in Drogheda just to nail that and we’ve done alright against Pats and we’ve done alright here again this evening. There’s another big game this weekend and if we can go again and get something out of that we’ll see where we can go from there. I’m chuffed with all the effort the lads are putting in. They were putting in the effort when we were losing but at least now we’re getting a return for our play.”

The topsy turvy nature of the league means that any result is possible. Rovers have lost to teams at the bottom end of the table, while comfortably beaten teams at the top such as St. Patrick’s Athletic last weekend.

There is no time for resting on your laurels, Buckley said.

“There’s not an easy game in this league, you can see that bearing in mind all the results that we’ve had. We’ve beaten some top teams and we’d lose to some bottom teams. You have to be prepared every week and make sure you put in a shift.”

The Bit O’Red will take on league leaders Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds this Saturday in the rescheduled tie.

Buckley’s under no illusions as to what lies ahead but with Rovers in good form, there is some hope.

"They're top of the table for a reason, they’ve got their squad and all, budgets etc. They can only put out 11, we’ll see how that goes. We need to make sure we’ve got our preparation right. We've got four days so there should be plenty from an energy point of view. I’m looking forward to it especially on the back of two wins.”

Buckey confirmed that Shane Blaney will be missing for another couple of weeks, while he is hopeful that Mark Byrne might return this weekend having missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Regan Donelon has also been absent for the last two games due to illness, but it is understood this is unrelated to Covid-19.