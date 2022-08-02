Winners of Sligo Rovers versus Viking to take on winners of Dunajská Streda versus FCSB

Sligo Rovers fans cheer their team on against Motherwell last Thursday. Pic: Carl Brennan.

The winners of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie between Sligo Rovers and Viking will take on the winners of the tie between FC DAC 1904 and FCSB in the play-off round.

The winners of the play-off round will progress to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

FC DAC 1904 are a Slovakian team based in Dunajská Streda and are currently top of the Slovak Super Liga after three games.

Their opponents, FCSB, are better known as their former name Steaua București. They are currently 14 in Liga I after three games.

They play one another on Wednesday evening, with Viking hosting Sligo Rovers in their first leg tie this Thursday.

