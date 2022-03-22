Win against Tubber would see Carbury crowned champions

Carbury can be crowned champions of the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League this Sunday afternoon if they beat Real Tubber.

Three points against Tubber would take Carbury four points clear of Cartron, who only have one game left, meaning they would not be able to catch John Feeney’s side.

In the Andrew Mullen Premier League, it may well take another round or two for the Champions to be announced. Calry Bohs entertain Benbulben FC and Bohs should on form should take all three points.

Second on the leader board St. John’s have a tough assignment away to high scoring Chaffpool United while in 3rd place Coolaney United welcome Ballygawley Celtic yet another tough encounter. Carrick Town entertain Kilglass Inishscrone United, and both these sides can on their day be lethal.

The final games of the Seasons has Calry Bohs at home to St Johns FC Coolaney United have Benbulben FC at home while Chaffpool Unite welcome will welcome Glenview Stars in what promises to be a grandstand finish.