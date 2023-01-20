West Sligo soccer club to build full-size all weather pitch

Kilglass Enniscrone United have confirmed that they will be building a new full-size all weather pitch, with work commencing in April.

The new upgraded pitch is expected to be ready in time for the 2023/24 season.

On social media, KEUFC said: “Our club has experienced huge growth levels in terms of membership and teams and this is putting incredible strain on our existing grass pitch.

"In order to continue to grow the club, to field more teams and especially to grow soccer for girls, the club executive have taken the difficult but exciting decision to upgrade from grass to all-weather.

“The project will commence in April 2023 and will be ready for the 2023/24 season. The club are delighted to have secured Sligo Leader funding of €200,000 for the project and the project has been awarded to world renowned company SIS Pitches who will work with our engineers OMD Design.”