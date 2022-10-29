‘We want fans to enjoy football, we don’t want any other nonsense’ says Tim Clancy following fan trouble during Sligo Rovers’ win over St Pats

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy says he wants fans to enjoy football and doesn’t want to see ‘any other nonsense’ going on following crowd trouble during his side’s defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Friday night.

The game was marred by crowd trouble involving both sets of fans at half-time. Players and officials were in the dressing room during the clashes between fans, but Clancy confirmed an incident took place just before the start of the second half whereby his goalkeeper David Odumosu was on the receiving end of a comment that led to a complaint.

“We want fans to come and enjoy football and we don't want any other nonsense going on. The support we've had all season, the numbers have been brilliant and that's what we encourage.

"There was an incident with Dave where remarks were made behind the goal. The lads are well versed in the protocol.

"They notified the officials who notified Sligo who have dealt with it. We can't allow one idiot to tarnish the club.”

Elsewhere, Clancy was somewhat surprised by the decision by referee John McLoughlin to award Sligo Rovers a penalty in the second-half after Aidan Keena went down in the box following contact with Paddy Barrett.

Keena’s penalty proved to be the winner for the Bit O'Red. Clancy, who played for the Bit O’Red in 2015/16, didn’t want to get drawn into too much conversation about the penalty but was frustrated by his side’s performance.

“It's (result) frustrating. I think on the balance of chances we should have been ahead in the game. I won't say too much about the penalty.

“Aidan (Keena) said it wasn't a penalty and none of them looked for a penalty. Their bench were looking around saying 'wow'.

“But that's the big moments in the season. We had one last week that didn't go our way. The referee has to make a quick decision but in hindsight, it's very frustrating.

“We didn't take the chances we should have and the one chance we gave up was the penalty and it's just very frustrating.”

A win on Friday night would have kept Clancy’s side in the race for a third place finish which would see them guaranteed European football next season.

But the defeat, coupled with Dundalk’s win over Bohemian means they finish fourth and now need Derry City to win the FAI Cup in order to qualify for Europe.

Clancy said: “We could have been having a different conversation if Brushy doesn't make a few good saves. But tonight we didn't have that urgency.

"There was so much at stake in regards of European football. It looked like we were all waiting on a spark from someone else on the team, to get a goal. Again, it's so frustrating.”

It’s Clancy’s first year in charge of the Saints after moving from Drogheda United. It’s been a good year for the Inchicore based side, but Clancy wants to see more next season.

“Second half of the season we were a lot better but we needed to do a lot better in the first half of the season and that's where we let ourselves down.

"We're looking to improve the squad and start next season much better. We need to give ourselves less ground to make up, but we're a work in progress. We're hoping Derry do us a favour now.”