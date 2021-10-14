‘We know the last few weeks and last few games haven’t been good enough’

Adam McDonnell of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Midfielder Adam McDonnell has had to be patient since joining Sligo Rovers in July after a spell in England.

While he worked his way back to full fitness after returning home, he had to sit on the sidelines and wait for his turn.

That turn did arrive, and McDonnell has been ever present in central midfield since coming in during the 1-0 defeat against Bohemian.

McDonnell’s spell in England saw him play for Ipswich Town, Aldershot and most recently Boreham Wood.

His no-nonsense approach on the field has won the 24-year-old many plaudits.

The Dubliner admits he knew it would take him some time to reach match fitness after signing, but now that he has he will continue to work hard to hold onto his place.

“I knew signing, I had spoken to the gaffer and a few other clubs, and I was chatting to my Dad and I knew I would need a month or so to get fit,” he told The Sligo Champion.

“I could do as much jogs as I want but because I wasn’t allowed train with a team until my contract finished in England, the team weren’t helping me. I knew match sharpness wise that I could have gone in as fit as I was doing 5km runs but that intensity in training is different and I knew I needed to get fit and it took a bit longer than I expected.

“I was coming on for 15 minutes here and here. I had to bide my time. I knew in myself that when I got playing, and now I’m noticing that I’m getting back to that fitness. I think it was seven or eight months since I had played a game so I knew it would take time.

“Thank God I knew that so I wasn’t losing my head when I wasn’t getting playing and I think the gaffer knew. I’m loving it now. I’m obviously putting the hard work in cause there’s people who want to play so there’s that good competitive side in that team.”

There was no real settling in period for McDonnell, who arrived as Rovers were in European action against FH.

Unfortunately for him, Rovers’ fantastic start to the season didn’t continue after the mid-season break and the pressure is on to hold on to third spot.

Players, management and certainly fans won’t need reminding that the Bit O’Red have won just two games in their last 13 in all competitions.

Not only that, but their form since the mid-season break is currently the second worst in the league, with bottom side Longford Town pipping them to that title.

That’s four wins in the previous fifteen league games but yet Rovers are still third in the table.

“We know the last few weeks and last few games hasn’t been good enough,” McDonnell lamented.

“The weird thing is, when we’re playing games where we should have won, we hold our hands up if we were getting battered by teams. We know we’re creating chances which is the positive we’re taking from it, because you have to take positive. A win is massive, we know that, it doesn’t matter if it’s a team at the bottom or at the top.

“We all know coming into the last few games that a win is important but it’s just about going and trying not to think too much into that and hopefully getting the win.”

The game against Longford Town, scheduled to take place last Saturday, was postponed due to international call ups on both sides.

It meant Rovers had an extra week without a game, an extra week to prepare for the huge encounter with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday evening.

“It’s a very big game. It’s one of those games you really look forward to,” McDonnell said.

He added: “We have to be at the top of our level, it’s good for the lads not to see where we’re at but everyone gets their standards up for these games and all the boys can’t wait for it.”

The break has helped, in terms of an extra few days to prepare. The Tallaght side did play a league game on Friday night, where they were beaten by Dundalk.

“Sometimes if you’re winning games you don’t want a break because you want to keep the momentum going but the week off definitely helped. We’ve been in most days but we’ve been working on the tactics side of it, what we need to do better, what Shamrock Rovers a going to do, so that week off probably has helped. It’s a big game to come back to.”

Stephen Bradley’s side are well ahead at the top of the table, nine points ahead of St. Patrick’s Athletic in second and 16 ahead of the Bit O’Red in third.

The Hoops have shown they are vulnerable this season, with Liam Buckley’s men beating them away back in June, then going top of the table for a brief period before the mid-season break.

“You’re going to Shamrock Rovers, if we had won the last six or seven games they’re always going to be the favourites, they’re at home and they’re top at the moment so in a way it will be good for us, there’s not as much pressure.

“I wasn’t there when we played them away but even when we lost at home the first half performance was very good, the second half performance we just needed to keep going,we know what we can do and the lads have shown that they are capable of beating them this year so it should be a good game.”

Rovers’ drop in form has been inexplicable, and it’s the first time since Buckley’s arrival that there has been this sort of pressure on the manager and players.

It doesn’t help, then, that no-one can put their finger on just what it is that is stopping Rovers from playing as well as they did earlier this season.

“No we haven’t (figured it out).

“If we knew what it was we could change and rectify it but we do know that when we get our chances we need to take them.

“I think the first three games when I was here we played in Europe, in the first half we had a few chances, if we scored them it could have been three or four nil, they get a free kick and score.

“Waterford away, we battered them, they had one shot and scored.

“We know that we’ve had the chances, I just think that when we’re on top we need to put teams to the sword and score first rather than the other team scoring first and then we’re looking at each other trying to pick it back up again. When we’re on top we need to be more clinical.”

Is it a confidence issue?

“It could be. I’m not going to lie. I don’t go into games thinking about stats but some people probably do.

“The team, it probably does affect us. Sometimes when you’re not winning you try things that you wouldn’t usually do. To go in and do what we’re good at. When we’re on top it’s about being clinical.

“When we miss a few chances and we don’t score it’s sort of like ‘ah no here we are again’ and I think that’s a big thing. Whereas when you take your chances, you have something to hold on to.

“But when we go behind you’re thinking we’re here again, trying to get back. It’s a different game completely when you’re holding onto something rather than trying to get two goals to win a game. That’s a big thing.”

Rovers will be desperate to pick up points from somewhere, with just seven games left to play this season.

Derry City are just four points behind Rovers, with Bohs sitting five points with a game in hand.

The table is tight, with just nine points separating third place and Finn Harps in eighth.

Dundalk, who have endured a dreadful season by their standards, appear to be putting a run together at a crucial stage of the season and are at present eight points behind Rovers, although they have one game more played.

Rovers’ game in hand is against bottom side Longford Town, but manager Liam Buckley won’t be taking three points for granted.

Up first is this Friday’s game against Shamrock Rovers, and there’s another tricky tie away to Finn Harps on Bank Holiday Monday.

The home game against Drogheda United, scheduled for October 30th may be moved to Friday, October 29th to facilitate the Longford Town game which may now be played on November first or second if the Drogheda game can be moved.