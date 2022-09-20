‘We just didn’t get going in the second-half’ – Sligo Rovers manager Steve Feeney following Peamount defeat

Sligo Rovers manager Steve Feeney felt Peamount’s goal just before half-time ‘killed’ his side after what was a good first-half.

The Bit O’Red were beaten 2-0 on the day by Peamount, and had played extremely well in the first-half until they conceded just before half-time.

The Peas went on to score a second later in the game to secure all three points.

“Defensively probably a good performance, and in the first half I felt we were a bit of a threat but second half we probably didn’t offer a lot going forward.

“We had worked on something and in fairness to the girls when you consider we’re seeing them two nights a week and some of them can only train once with work or college, the way they’re implementing game plans is really pleasing.

“I thought we stayed in the game really well in the first half and posed a threat.

“I think the goal just before half-time killed it a wee bit and we just didn’t get going in the second half.”

Rovers were up against a vastly experienced Peamount side packed with internationals.

The Bit O’Red had already suffered two heavy defeats to their Dublin opponents this season, although one of those defeats was chalked off as they were found to have fielded an ineligible player with Rovers handed the points.

Still, Feeney knew the strength of the side he was coming up against.

“With players like Aine O’Gorman you know if you give her a half a yard she’ll get turned and get the shot off so from her point of view it was a great strike. It’s one that we wish we had stopped.

“The second half, we didn’t seem to have the same energy or aggression and Peamount looked a lot more comfortable in the second half than they did in the first and they worked the ball into good areas a lot more. Obviously took the chance to make it 2-0.

“I think last week was really frustrating and disappointing because they were really preventable goals, whereas I think Peamount at times showed their quality.

“They’ve some very good players, our girls showed that while they’re well able to compete in the league, they’re still lacking that experience that some of the Peamount players have. Our girls are playing their 15th or 20th game in the league. That will all stand to us and that’s something we hope to build on.”

Peamount had looked out of the title challenge until recent weeks, with a win over Shelbourne bringing them closer to the top of the table.

Now, with that win over Rovers, the Peas are two points off Shels in second and six off Wexford Youths in top spot.

“Before last weekend but definitely when they got the result last weekend I’m sure they feel they’re right back in the hunt and I’m sure they’ll be pushing right to the end.

“They lost it late last year and I’m sure they’d love to go and win it late on this year.”

One of the negatives for Rovers was an injury sustained by goalkeeper Amy Mahon who came into the side after first choice goalkeeper Kristen Sample broke her arm earlier in the season.

Mahon’s injury was yet to be assessed at the time of speaking to Feeney, but he feels Farrah McDonagh is more than up to it if she is needed to replace Mahon.

“It looks like we’ve picked up another injury. We’ll see how Amy is over the next few days, we’ve no game next weekend which might be a blessing to give her a bit of time to recover.

“Farrah came in and did well, Farrah’s played already this year so if Amy’s not right we know we have Farrah and we’ve a couple of other good young goalkeepers at the club.”

Rovers have no game this weekend, and will be favourites for their next outing at home to Treaty on Sunday October 2nd.

“That’s something we’re going to have to get used to , while it’s our first year in the league, Sligo Rovers is a big club we want to be winning games and people at the club want us to be winning games.

“Next week is a bit different in that sense, we’d probably be the favourites and Treaty the underdogs so it will be interesting to see how we handle that.”

Treaty are the league’s bottom team having struggled all year, but Feeney is somewhat wary.

“It wasn’t one of our better performances (last time in Limerick) although I thought the game ended very quickly, there could have been eight or nine minutes of injury time.

“The last day down there Treaty hit the bar and had a couple of shots from distance that looked destined for goal but we came out of there with the point and obviously we beat them earlier in the year at The Showgrounds so they’ll be coming up thinking that we’re a team they can get a result against and we’ll be thinking they’re a team we can get three points against.”