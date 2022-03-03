Wait is over for Rovers as Women’s National League starts on Saturday

In just three days, history will be made as a senior Sligo Rovers Women’s National League side will step onto a pitch for a competitive game for the first ever time.

It’s been years in the making, and now the day is almost upon us.

Manager Steve Feeney has faced his fair share of challenges since taking on the role, compiling a squad in the middle of a global pandemic, and not only that but compiling a squad when there is no senior women’s league here in Sligo.

This Saturday, Feeney faces his biggest challenge of all; an away trip to Peamount United in the opening game of the 2022 Women’s National League.

An established and decorated side within the WNL, a trip to Peamount on the opening day is as difficult as it gets.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Feeney told The Sligo Champion.

“A lot of work has gone in on and off the pitch for the last few weeks and probably months for people involved with the club to get to here.

“The fact that the season is starting on Saturday is brilliant, a lot of excitement among everyone, players especially.”

Rovers enter the league as somewhat of an unknown quantity. It’s their first year playing at this level, some players have WNL experience, and some don’t.

Feeney would love to be able to surprise a few people this season, but he will need a fully fit squad.

“There’s always that optimism and hope that what you’ve put together will blend and we’ll get off to a decent start and see where things go from there.

“The big thing that we’ve noticed in the last few weeks is we’re getting hit with injuries, niggles and stuff which is something we were aware would happen purely because a lot of the players aren’t used to the intensity that is required for national league level.

“People are picking up little strains that they might not normally pick up, so that’s going to be something that we’ll have to deal with.

“Ciara Mulrooney our physio is very good, and she’s doing great work with them. If we can keep everyone fit and have a full squad or a more or less full squad then we’re definitely hoping that we can at least be competitive in every game and pick up points and wins where we can.

“If that surprises people then that’s great as well.”

The former Ballinamallard player and coach cast the net far and wide to compile a Rovers squad that he feels can compete with other teams in the league.

Many will be surprised by the standard of players that Rovers, in their first year in the WNL have been able to attract.

One notable addition in this sense is Republic of Ireland underage international Emma Doherty whose signature is seen as being a big coup for Rovers.

“We have a nice blend of Sligo players and a few from outside. We have a nice mix of girls playing under 19 that have stepped up and players in their late 20s as well, and players who are still in college. Nice blend to the squad age wise.

“Emma is in with the Irish under 19s but she’s well known within football circles.

“I think the fact that we as a club, we were able to entice her to come down to Sligo shows the level of player that we can attract.

“Hopefully she’ll be the first of many at that level that we can see playing for the club in the next few seasons. Great to get Emma involved.”

There’s plenty of experience in the likes of Emma Hansberry, Gemma McGuinness and Kristen Sample.

Feeney is hopeful that the youthful, inexperienced players can compliment those more seasoned players, and vice versa.

“There’s a nice mix with the squad we assembled. We have three or four that played in the national league or the league up north, plenty of match experience.

“On the flip of that, we’ve a lot of girls who’ve never played national league so it’s a new experience for them, the fact that you have a few experienced players to lean on, and the other girls can bounce off is brilliant to have within the squad.”

What this Rovers side can achieve remains to be seen.

But the reality is, that the first year is about putting those all important structures in place so that Rovers have a clear pathway for female players in the future.

Feeney is tasked with guiding Rovers in their first year as a senior WNL player, and putting those all important structures in place.

Silverware isn’t the aim for the Bit O’Red this season, although it would be nice.

But if the right structures are in place, that will hopefully come down the line.

Feeney said: “We want to get in and put foundations in place on and off the pitch so anyone who plays for us knows what is expected standard wise, as a representative of the club and during games as well so I suppose the big thing we want to focus on is every game.

“In that we’re not looking too far ahead of ourselves, getting too hung up on matches, the old cliche of taking it every game at a time will be very true for us this year because we’re going to pick up and learn so much week by week about players and they’re going to learn so much about the league that it’s nearly impossible to tell how we’re going to go over the course of the season but we’re definitely going to be competitive, be organised and try and play on the front foot where possible and try and be exciting to watch and try and score goals.

“Success for us this season would be for us to tick some of those boxes, to be good to watch, to score some goals, and be competitive in as many game as you can.”

For Feeney and his players, and indeed the club, the first year will be all about learning, and finding their feet within the league.

The work put in this year will pay dividends next year and after that as everyone adjusts to life in the Women’s National League.

“You want to get your foot in the door and get a look at other teams and see them live and get a look at your own players.

“We’ll know a lot more 10-12 games into the season than we do now, at the same time we’re trying to be as prepared as we can.

“We don’t want to just load the players with information that it takes away from the excitement for them to go and play at this level and test themselves against good teams and good players so there’s a lot of trying to find the right balance and then going forward you’d like to think the next year can be slightly better.”

Feeney doesn’t spend too much time dwelling on the fact that he is part of history as the first ever manager of a Sligo Rovers senior Women’s National League team.

It’s nice to hear, and he knows it’s a big deal, but he’s too busy organising training and focusing on the football side of things to get swept away.

“I probably get caught up in trying to get training organised and bits and pieces and then when it’s said to you, it gives you that feeling of ‘wow Sligo Rovers are going to be playing in the national league and our first game is this Saturday’, you kind of get that buzz of excitement.

“It’s brilliant to see, even if I wasn’t involved I would still be delighted to see a Sligo Rovers side in the Women’s National League.

“The fact it’s the first game is a wee bit of history, hopefully we have a team on the pitch that can enjoy the occasion and give a good account of themselves.”

Rovers’ season gets underway this Saturday at Greenogue in Dublin, as the Bit O’Red take on three-time champions and four times runners-up Peamount United - a club that has played in the Women’s National League since its establishment in 2011.

Rovers’ first home game is Saturday week when they host DLR Waves at The Showgrounds.

March

Saturday 5th - Peamount (A)

Saturday 12th - DLR Waves (H)

Saturday 19th - Cork City (A)

Saturday 26th - Bohemian (H)

April

Saturday 2nd - Shelbourne (A)

Saturday 16th - Treaty (H)

Saturday 23rd - Wexford Youths (A)

Saturday 30th - Athlone Town (A)

May

Saturday 7th - Galway (H)

Saturday 14th - DLR Waves (A)

Saturday 21st - Cork City (A)

Saturday 28th - Treaty (A)

June

Saturday 4th - Wexford Youths (H)

Saturday 11th - Peamount United (H)

July

Saturday 2nd - Bohemian (A)

Saturday 16th - Athlone (H)

Saturday 23rd - Galway (A)

Saturday 30th - Shelbourne (H)

August

Saturday 13th - Bohemian (H)

Saturday 20th - Cork City (A)

Saturday 27th - Athlone (A)

September

Saturday 10th - Galway (H)

Saturday 17th - Peamount (A)

October

Saturday 1st - Treaty (H)

Saturday 15th - Wexford Youths (A)

Saturday 22nd - Shelbourne (A)

Saturday 29th - DLR Waves (H)