Valiant St Attracta’s lose in extra-time

After EXTRA-TIME

There was heartbreak for St Attracta’s who lost out in extra-time in the semi-final of the FAI Schools Junior Girls All-Ireland National Cup yesterday afternoon in Donegal Town.

The Tubbercurry school were leading until the last minute of ordinary time in a game where they had all the chances, before Scoil Mhuire of Buncrana scoring late to force extra-time. Their case wasn’t helped when they were reduced to ten, and their hearts were broken late in the second-half of extra-time when the Buncrana school found the net to earn their place in the final. For St Attracta’s, it’s one that got away. The Sligo side had all the chances in a first-half that they dominated, and looked comfortable having gone ahead until they were undone by their Donegal opponents. Attracta’s showed their intent from the off, with the tricky Pixie O’Hara forcing Hallie Ferguson into a save with five minutes on the clock. O’Hara was causing plenty of problems for the Buncrana outfit early on. The superb Jessica Casey cut out Keri Loughrey’s free-kick, before Ferguson came off her line to claim Ellen Kelleher’s corner.

A superb diagonal ball from Kelleher fell nicely into the path of O’Hara who just had the goalkeeper to beat, but she couldn’t direct her effort away from Ferguson who put her under pressure before making the save. Well on top for the first-half, Attracta’s would later rue their missed chances, although they looked comfortable as their opponents had to make do with half chances in the opening stages. Burke in the Attracta’s goals had to make the save as Bria McGilloway was charging down on goal, before O’Hara’s effort was well saved by Ferguson.

McGilloway found Heidi Gill with a lovely pass minutes into the second-half, but Gill couldn’t get the shot away as Attracta’s defended brilliantly. Lauren Normanly did brilliant to get her pass away under pressure from two defenders, picking out O’Hara with a superb back heel. O’Hara collected the pass but with just Ferguson to beat, she couldn’t get her shot either side of the Scoil Mhuire goalkeeper.

On 52 minutes, the Tubbercurry side deservedly went ahead. Rebecca Doddy’s cross was spilled by Ferguson, and the alert Normanly was on hand to nod it into the back of the net, sparking massive celebrations in front of the sizeable St Attracta’s support. Irish underage international Jodie Loughrey fired from range to try and get her side back into the game, but it looked as though St Attracta’s were safely into the final. That was, until the late stages when they found themselves under pressure.

Burke in the Attracta’s goals had to come off her line to intercept an attack as Niamh Harkin was bursting forward. Jodie Loughrey was looking dangerous as she tried to work an equaliser, and when she found herself in a good position inside the box in the dying seconds, superb defending from Cara King ended that particular attack.

With just seconds of ordinary time left, Scoil Mhuire were back in the game, forcing extra-time.

A corner wasn’t defended by Attracta’s, coming into the path of McGilloway who drove it past Burke in the dying moments.

Extra-time beckoned, and Attracta’s were stunned.

And ten minutes into extra-time, Attracta’s chances received a blow as they were reduced to ten.

McGilloway was through on goal, and goalkeeper Burke was adjudged to have handled the ball outside the box as she left her area to try and make the save.

Ciara Walsh went into goals for the last few moments, and looked comfortable as she made a save from Jodie Loughrey.

The momentum was with Scoil Mhuire, and while it felt as though this game would need penalties, the Buncrana side were giving it everything to make sure it didn’t go that far.

Keri Loughrey’s free-kick was fired into the net by her sister Jodie, with minutes left on the clock.

Down to ten, it was a tough task for Attracta’s to try and find a way back into this, and Scoil Mhuire will now advance to the final.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Attracta’s who had all the chances in the early stages and while they defending superbly, it will be of little comfort as their All-Ireland dreams are over.

Scoil Mhuire: Hallie Ferguson, Alana Graham, Niamh Harkin, Leah Deehan, Jodie Loughrey, Heidi Gill, Cliona O’Donnell, Keri Loughrey, Bria McGilloway, Leah mcCarron, Aine McCallion (Grace McGonigle,58).

St Attracta’s: Macayla Burke, Cara King, Ciara Walsh, Eimear Hunt, Leah Walsh, Jessica Casey (Aoife Prendergast, 70+8), Ciara Brennan, Pixie O’Hara, Lauren Normanly (Rebecca Staunton, 70+6), Rebecca Doddy, Ellen Kelleher.

Referee: Tony McNamee.