Tubbercurry’s Liam Kerrigan set for sensational move to Serie B side Como 1907

Liam Kerrigan during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying group F match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tubbercurry native, and UCD midfielder Liam Kerrigan is set for an incredible move to Serie B side Como 1907.

The news was confirmed by UCD manager Andy Myler following the Students’ defeat to Derry City on Friday night.

"That's the cycle that we have here, and we're absolutely delighted for him, and we can't wait to see how he gets on in the next stage of his career.

"I think it's fantastic, not only for Liam, but for other players in the league to see there's a whole world of football out there beyond the UK and Ireland.

"It's a fantastic move and we're all looking forward to going up to Lake Como to see him."

The 22-year-old has been a stand-out player for UCD since joining from Sligo Rovers in 2019.

Kerrigan moved to UCD from the Bit O’Red, beginning his studies as he undertook a degree in Commerce.

He is a product of the Sligo Rovers academy, having played for Real Tubber as a youngster.

His performances for the Republic of Ireland Under 21s have got a lot of attention, and he was recently voted Man of The Match in a victory over Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium earlier this month.