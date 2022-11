The five Sligo players included in the Connacht squad for the FAI Schools Under 15 girls interprovincial tournament.

Football players from three Sligo schools have been included in the Connacht squad for the upcoming FAI Schools Under 15 girls interprovincial tournament.

Connacht take on Munster on Friday (November 18th) in their first game at 5pm in the AUL Complex.

Mairead McIntyre, McKenzie Reynolds and Kya McKenna from the Ursuline College are all included in the squad alongside Colaise Muire Ballymote’s Lesley Ann Sweeney and Lucy Gavin of The Mercy College.