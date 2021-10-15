Third spot under threat as Rovers lose in Tallaght

Sligo Rovers’ grip on third place is getting looser as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Shamrock Rovers, with Derry City now just one point behind after their win over St. Patrick’s Athletic.

An utterly dominant performance from the Hoops gave Rovers no chance on a difficult night in Tallaght Stadium.

First half goals from Danny Mandriou and Aaron Greene gave Rovers a mountain to climb in the second-half, but they were unable to meet that challenge.

Coming into this encounter at Tallaght Stadium against the defending champions, Rovers were under pressure.

The odds were stacked against them, but the Bit O’Red knew that they would at least need to put up a fight to try and put an end to the battle for third place.

Derry City were just four points behind before tonight’s games, Bohemian sat five points behind while the in form Dundalk were eight points behind.

Manager Liam Buckley has been left frustrated with some of the negative commentary around his side in recent weeks, but two wins in 13 games across all competitions after a fantastic start hasn’t helped.

It’s worth remembering, Rovers were top of the table briefly in June, but were sixteen points behind the league leaders coming into this game.

With the midfield duo of Niall Morahan and Greg Bolger missing through suspension, Buckley handed first starts to Seamas Keogh and Melvyn Lorenzen.

Rovers were winners in their last visit to Tallaght Stadium, but this game was a different story with the home side starting with blistering pace.

Andre Wright was caught out early on, allowing Dylan Watts to cross for Richie Towell who fired his shot wide.

The Dubliners completely dominated the opening stages, and went ahead after 10 minutes.

Captain David Cawley failed to clear the ball after a Robbie McCourt throw, with Mandriou straight on top of him, robbing the Mayo man before working his way through on goal completely unchallenged before wrong-footing Ed McGinty to make it 1-0.

The visitors were forced into a change after 19 minutes as Robbie McCourt was replaced by Regan Donelon following consultation with the club physio.

The Bit O’Red were still under pressure, with Ed McGinty most definitely the busier of the two goalkeepers, catching a free kick before getting a strong hand to a powerful effort from the right by Ronan Finn.

David Cawley drove his shot wide after lovely build up from the visitors, but it was all in vein as the Hoops doubled their lead seconds later.

Mandriou spotted the run of Aaron Greene, who ran through on goal, clipping it over the head of McGinty to make it 2-0.

Two vital saves from McGinty in the Rovers nets before half-time kept the score-line somewhat respectable, but Rovers’ best chance of the game arrived on 41 minutes.

Alan Mannus fumbled as he made a save, allowing the ball fall into the path of Banks, but the Hoops just did enough to clear it.

Johnny Kenny came on at the start of the second-half, and most definitely made a difference to Rovers’ attack on a night where they were getting little in front of goal.

It felt as though the hosts relaxed somewhat after the restart, perhaps they felt their job was already done, but it offered Rovers some hope as they tried to salvage what seemed impossible.

For the fans that travelled three hours from Sligo, some glimmer of hope was needed to make that journey feel worthwhile, but in truth there was little to enjoy as the Hoops dominated the closing stages, coming close to extending their lead even further.

McGinty, and the crossbar, played their part in keeping the scoreline down to 2-0.

In the dying stages of the game, the Hoops should have made the scoreline more comfortable, as Gaffney dragged his shot wide before Neil Farrugia’s shot clipped the underside of the crossbar, bouncing out for McGinty to make the save.

Luckily for the Bit O’Red, Georgie Kelly’s late equaliser for Bohs against Dundalk keeps the Lilywhites further behind, but it means the Gypsies are four points behind, while Derry City’s victory over St. Patrick’s Athletic means they are just one point behind.

Rovers take on Finn Harps on Bank Holiday Monday in Ballybofey in what is a must win game for the Bit O’Red.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus,Sean Gannon, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Ronan Finn (Sean Hoare, 64), Barry Cotter (Neil Farrugia, 64), Dylan Watts (Chris McCann, 64), Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill, (Sean Kavanagh, 72) Danny Mandriou (Rory Gaffney, 80), Aaron Greene.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt (Regan Donelon, 19), David Cawley (Colm Horgan, 63), Adam McDonnell, Seamas Keogh (Johnny Kenny, 46), Melvyn Lorenzen (Mark Byrne, 63), Andre Wright (Romeo Parkes 63), Walter Figueira.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.