‘There just wasn’t enough effort’ laments Liam Buckley as Sligo Rovers lose to Bohemian

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty makes a save during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley says his side can’t rely on opposition teams to play poorly if they want to win games as the season progresses.

The Rovers boss was left frustrated on Friday night as the Bit O’Red fell to a third defeat in four games – a third consecutive defeat on the road.

And while he was pleased with how his side played in the opening 45 minutes, Buckley was left disappointed as Rovers failed to keep up that intensity in the second-half.

“I thought we played well over the 90 minutes, the first half wasn’t too bad in spells, we passed it quite well without creating too much, they didn’t have a lot either.

"I thought the second-half was poor, we started off poorly, gave a goal away early and then obviously on the back foot.

"We have to stand up, as a team we have to stand up and get back into the game, we concede a second goal then and it sucked the life out of us.

“If you heard the dressing room at half-time, it was all positive, ‘we’re doing this, we’re going to do that and the other’ and unfortunately we didn’t.

"Ultimately from a team point of view we have to make sure we match the second-half with the first-half to some degree.”

On Friday night’s 2-1 defeat, Buckley felt there wasn’t enough ‘effort’ from his players, and challenged them to ‘stand up’.

He said: “We have to do more ourselves. If we’re going to win games, we have to rely on ourselves to do more.

"Looking at tonight, there just wasn’t enough effort. We need to work harder. Ultimately they wanted it a little more this evening, you could see that.

"Once they scored the goal, they were looking for a second. We need to stand up and be counted.”

Asked if he’s scratching his head trying to understand how his side’s form has gone from unbeaten in the first six to now losing three of their last four, Buckley said: “No I’m not (scratching my head wondering).

"When I’m looking at the team, we’re basically not playing well enough in possession. If we’re going to win matches we can’t be relying on teams to play poorly, we’ve got to be relying on ourselves to play better.

"And ultimately we haven’t played better. We haven’t pushed on and developed our play enough to warrant us coming out to any particular game thinking that we’ve got a handy game. We need to improve that.

“It’s difficult to put your finger on one person or one situation, it is what it is. The only way we’re going to get this better on the pitch, the only way we’re going to get it better is collectively.

"We have a lot of good individual players but collectively they’re not showing how we’d like them to be.”

Rovers have been consistently inconsistent in recent weeks, a source of frustration for everyone involved.

Within games, too, Buckley believes he sees some good spells of play followed by poorer spells.

"Every match there’s patches where we’re not too bad, it’s not showing enough. We need the team playing better.

"We’ve a reasonable squad in relation to juggling that around. We need better performances.”

Shane Blaney was forced off following a knock to his knee, but Buckley believes he will be OK for Monday’s meeting with Derry City at The Showgrounds.

Rovers meet Derry City on Monday, before taking on UCD on Friday in their final game ahead of the mid-season break. While the one week break will be welcome in giving everyone a chance to regroup, Europe will creep up on Rovers fairly quickly in July.

“It’ll help any injuries and we’ll be able to re-group to some degree, they’re going to come around quick enough and we’ve got European football in the month of July so we need to get it better.”

Rovers have now dropped down to sixth place in the table following Friday night’s defeat, and are 11 points behind Derry who they face on Monday.

And Buckley knows his side will need to be at their best to take anything from that game.

“Our recent form has been poor. And we need to turn out some kind of performance on Monday because we are playing Derry. They won’t be a push-over.

“We just need to regroup and see who’s fit for Monday now, every match is a challenge here and if you don’t turn up you’ll get beaten.

"We just need to make sure our performance gets better, if we don’t we’ll just have a bang average season.”