‘The support I felt from you was something special’ says Ed McGinty as Sligo Rovers confirm his departure

Just hours before their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Motherwell at Fir Park, Sligo Rovers confirmed the news that Ed McGinty had left the club.

In truth, it was almost public knowledge that last Thursday’s game against Bala Town in which he saved two penalties, and put in an heroic performance overall, was his last appearance as he sat out the UCD game.

Rovers confirmed on Thursday afternoon that McGinty has joined English League One side Oxford United for an undisclosed fee which could bring in a six-figure fee for the club.

McGinty arrived at Sligo Rovers as a young goalkeeper in 2016 and progressed through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in Drogheda on the final day of the 2016 season.

Since then, McGinty has been almost an ever-present, playing in 105 matches for The Bit O’ Red first team, and has gone on to become the best keeper in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“McGinty has been a fans favourite and also a very popular player among the firstsquad since his time here and the club wish to express our thanks and gratitude to Edward and his family,” Sligo Rovers said.

“It was a fitting occasion last Thursday night against Bala Town that Edward produced one of the best performances from a Rovers’ player ever seen at The Showgrounds, which ended up being his final Rovers’ appearance.”

Manager John Russell added: ‘’We were sorry to see Ed leave. It was emotional for everyone. Ed has been at this club for a number of years, and during that time we have seen him develop through our academy and into our first team where he became the number one goalkeeper.

“Ed has got all the attributes to go to the highest level so we knew this day would come eventually. He has worked extremely hard and given his all for Sligo Rovers.

“We wish him all the best as he makes the next step in his career. He has left a great legacy behind, and our supporters will never forget his last game for the club.’’

CEO Colin Feehily said: ‘’It’s never nice to lose one of your players, especially when they have been at the club and developed themselves through the academy and into the senior team, but we all know this is a great opportunity for Ed and one that couldn’t be turned down.

"I remember Ed arriving here in 2016 as a young, enthusiastic goalkeeper, looking to progress his career through our Academy.

“He was given his debut away to Drogheda on the last day of the 2016 season and he has grown since then to become a club great, having many great performances for such a young goalkeeper.

“I have no doubt his passion and willingness to learn and desire to win will take him a long way in the game, and we wish him all the best with his future career’’.

Edward leaves The Showgrounds with the best wishes of everyone associated with the club.

In a statement posted to his social media, McGinty added: “From my first game to my last game, it has been a pleasure to wear the Sligo Rovers crest.

"This decision hasn’t been easy as I love the club, the town and the community greatly.

"I wish I could’ve stayed on until the end of the season but I feel it’s best to move at this time.

"I would like to thank Dave Robertson, Gerard Lyttle and Liam Buckley as well as Kevin Deery.

"For all my goalkeeper coaches that included Brian Morahan, Declan McIntyre, Rods Dallzel and Leo Tierney I thank all of you for your help over the years.

"I also want to thank John Russell for all the help over the years and wish him and Ryan Casey all the best for the rest of the season and beyond.

"A special mention goes to Brian Dorrian, the man who brought me to the club at 16 and gave me a chance to do what I love.

"Cheers Dinky. All the people behind the scenes that have made my time enjoyable, thank you. Thanks to all the players over the years and especially the squad of boys now, all great lads and I’ll miss you.

"Playing in The Showgrounds in front of the Sligo fans is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

"The support I felt from you was something special and every player would feel blessed to experience it, so thank you. I will now be supporting the lads the same as yourselves and I look forward to coming to The Showgrounds as a fan.

"Thanks for it all, love yous. Ed.”