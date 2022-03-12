‘That’s the way we’d like to play on a regular basis’ – Liam Buckley praises Sligo Rovers’ lethal first half performance

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley wants his side to continue playing as they did for the first-half on Friday night as they put Drogheda United to the sword, hitting three past their Louth counterparts in the first 35 minutes.

Lewis Banks put Rovers ahead after just eight minutes following Will Fitzgerald’s corner, before Jordan Hamilton doubled Rovers’ lead on 20 minutes with his first goal for the club in his first start.

And on 35 minutes, Will Fitzgerald’s incredible strike from distance made it 3-0 following some fantastic build up play.

It was undoubtedly the best the Bit O’Red have played this season, and Buckley wants his charges to play like that every single week.

“I thought it was fantastic,” he told The Sligo Champion. “The link play was really good, that’s the way we’d like to be playing on a much more regular basis, that’s a definite style.

"We didn’t do it in the second-half, we had all the best intentions at half time to do the same thing, it didn’t happen so we need to identify what goes wrong.

"The first half, that third goal was tremendous, the link up play and the finish from Will Fitzgerald, it just doesn’t get any better than that.”

🎥 | Will Fitzgerald's goal that gave @sligorovers a 3-0 lead on 35 minutes 🥅



Is there any way back for @DroghedaUnited? 😬



Watch live | https://t.co/50vDn99XED#LOI #LOITV pic.twitter.com/OJtiIEJxcN — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 11, 2022

Ed McGinty missed out through illness, with Buckley handing a first start of the season to veteran Richard Brush. Both Max Mata and Jordan Hamilton made first starts for the club, while Aidan Keena and David Cawley dropped to the bench.

Both Mata and Hamilton impressed in their first starts for the club.

"They’re both technically very good players. We took them off in the second half because it was their first game, we just need to ease them into the whole thing. I thought they both did really well this evening.”

Much to Buckley’s disappointment, Rovers didn’t keep up the same intensity in the second-half, forced to spend long periods in their own half defending.

Drogheda were given a lifeline after referee Paul McLaughlin spotted a handball in the box, but Georgie Poynton sent his penalty well wide of the target.

Read More

Had he scored that, the second-half might have been a whole different story, admits Buckley.

“It petered out. We did reference it at half time about giving the same sort of intensity, same sort of drive, concentration and focus and that just sort of fell.

"As a group we need to reflect on that because you won’t get away with that if you’re playing Shamrock Rovers or Bohemian and they go and bag a goal then like that penalty (that Drogheda missed), it’s a different game.

"We need to make sure we keep the standard like the first half for 90 minutes.”

Both Garry Buckley and Adam McDonnell were taken off after picking up slight knocks. Buckley confirmed that neither suffered any major injuries.

“Garry was just a bit tight so we took him off bearing in mind it was 3-0 and Adam just had a slight hippy thing so it was nothing major.”

Unbeaten in their first four games, Buckley has reason to be positive and even optimistic. But he’s focused on the task at hand and isn’t getting carried away.

“It is a tough league, you only have to look at the league table, 6 or 7 teams will be fighting for top three and we’re one of them.

"We have to mix it with all these teams every week. I think with four games gone I’m happy enough. We’re unbeaten and we’ve kept three clean sheets.

"It’s a good scalp here this evening. It hasn’t been a bad haul of points. We’re only four games into it, there’s 34 games to go.”

The impressive performances of his new players, means Buckley has plenty of options each week when it comes to picking his starting 11.

“The one driving factor here is that they can all play in the team, every one of them can play in the team.

"They will get their chance to play in the team and when you do play in the team you have to earn the right to be in that team. Technically we’ve got a good group. I do see us getting better as the season goes on.”

There’s very little time for resting as Rovers host Finn Harps on Monday evening at The Showgrounds in the first North West derby of the season.

Ollie Horgan’s side were beaten 2-0 by St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday evening, but Buckley knows his players will have to be on top of their game to come out with anything.

“I’ve no doubt they will come to us thinking it’s a local derby, they’ve always been tricky games over the last few seasons.

"If you take your foot off the pedal against any of the teams, you’ll get beat. We just need to make sure that that intensity, drive, effort, that will to win in all the matches is there.”

Drogheda United: Sam Long; Sean Roughan, Mark Hughes, Dane Massey; Georgie Poynton, Gary Deegan, James Clarke (Dayle Rooney, 46), Evan Weir (Keith Cowan, 46); Darragh Markey (Darragh Nugent, 46); Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 73), Dean Williams (Killian Cailloce, 89).

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley (Shane Blaney, 59), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell (David Cawley, 79), Niall Morahan; Will Fitzgerald, Karl O’Sullivan (Mark Byrne, 79); Jordan Hamilton (Seamas Keogh, 66), Max Mata (Aidan Keena, 66).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin