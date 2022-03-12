Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘That’s the way we’d like to play on a regular basis’ – Liam Buckley praises Sligo Rovers’ lethal first half performance

The Bit O’Red maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win over Drogheda United at Head in The Game Park on Friday night.

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Close

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley. Pic: Carl Brennan.

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley wants his side to continue playing as they did for the first-half on Friday night as they put Drogheda United to the sword, hitting three past their Louth counterparts in the first 35 minutes.

Lewis Banks put Rovers ahead after just eight minutes following Will Fitzgerald’s corner, before Jordan Hamilton doubled Rovers’ lead on 20 minutes with his first goal for the club in his first start.

Privacy