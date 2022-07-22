TG4 to broadcast Sligo Rovers versus Shelbourne next Saturday

Julie Ann Russell of Galway WFC, Dearbhaile Beirne of Peamount United, Jesse Mendez of Treaty United, Della Doherty of Wexford Youths, Alex Kavanagh of Shelbourne, Kate Mooney of DLR Waves, Yvonne Hedigan of Bohemians, Roisin Molloy of Athlone Town and Emma Hansberry of Sligo Rovers at Coney Island in Sligo for the announcement the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League will once again light up free-to-air television when the TG4 cameras return for 10 live games. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers' Emma Hansberry at Coney Island in Sligo for the announcement the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League will once again light up free-to-air television when the TG4 cameras return for 10 live games. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ Women’s National League game against league leaders and defending champions Shelbourne will be broadcast live on TG4 on Saturday, July 30th.

The game is the first of 10 to be broadcast live on TG4, following the announcement earlier this week.

The game will have a later kick-off time of 6.35pm.

After linking up with the Football Association of Ireland in 2021 to broadcast four WNL games, TG4 has now reaffirmed its dedication to the League by increasing that total by 150% to 10 games.

Sacar Beo will be presented by Galway sports broadcaster Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh, who will be joined by a team of expert football analysts. The series is produced by Fogarty Fenwick Services.

Spórt TG4 will also have exclusive behind the scenes action from the games across its social media channels and will make the games available globally via the TG4 Player App.

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 was delighted to bring SSE Airtricity Women's National League to Irish television audiences for the very first time in 2021. From the brilliant first goal scored by Alex Kavanagh for Shelbourne against DLR Waves to the nail-biting drama of the final night in November which saw Shelbourne become the 2021 Champions; the WNL has everything.

“TG4 couldn’t be prouder to be bringing the excitement of women’s football to increasingly enthusiastic audiences and looks forward to the next step in the journey with the FAI and the League of Ireland.”

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “We are looking forward to working with TG4 again following a successful collaboration last season. As the domestic game continues to go from strength to strength, we want to secure as much exposure as possible for the players and clubs, so having games broadcast on national television is a key part of that.

“It is fantastic to have games spread around the country with first visits to Sligo, Galway and Athlone already confirmed with more games set to be scheduled. We are looking forward to the games and reaching a wider audience thanks to TG4’s coverage.”

Leanne Sheill, Sponsorship Manager SSE Airtricity, said: “As proud sponsor of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League since 2021, we’re delighted to extend our sponsorship this year and support live coverage of the WNL. The women’s game had a phenomenal season last year, and TG4’s increased live coverage for 2022 will elevate the Women’s National League further.”

Three of the 10 games have already been confirmed with the first one kicking off at the end of July with the visit of champions Shelbourne to The Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers.

CONFIRMED GAMES

July 30 | Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, The Showgrounds, KO 18:35

August 13 | Galway WFC v Wexford Youths, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:35

August 20 | Athlone Town v Peamount United, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 19:35

More games will be announced in due course.