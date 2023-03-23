Ten Sligo players included in Connacht squad for interleague tournament

MCR's Bradley Fowley is one of ten Sligo players included in the Connacht squad for the weekend's Michael Ward inter-provincial tournament. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Ten players from Sligo Leitrim clubs have been included in the Connacht squad for this weekend’s FAI Michael Ward inter-provincial tournament in Cork.

Last year’s Super League champions Carbury have seven players included; Rian Gorman, Jake Dykes, Steven Armstrong, Ross McLoughlin, Niall Brennan, Chris Kelly and Jason Lyons have all been named in the squad.

League leaders MCR will be represented at the tournament by Bradley Fowley and Adam Devaney, while Strand Celtic’s Leo Doherty will also travel to Cork for the tournament.

Half the players in the 20-man squad are from the Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer League, while Sligo’s John Loftus is one of the Connacht coaches.

Connacht will take on Leinster on Friday evening in their opening game of the tournament, and on Saturday will face Ulster.

Connacht’s final take sees them take on Munster on Sunday.