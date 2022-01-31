Templeboy native Leah Kelly joins Rovers

Leah Kelly has joined Sligo Rovers ahead of the new season in March.

Templeboy native Kelly is the latest signing for the new WNL senior side.

As a youngster, Kelly loved attending the Bit O’Red summer camps, and now she gets the opportunity to don the red and white of Rovers.

The 22-year-old played for Strand Celtic until she was 16, before moving onto Ballina Town for two seasons.

The central midfielder has played for the University of Limerick’s team since 2018.

Kelly is also a talented GAA player and plays for St. Farnan’s and Sligo, alongside the UL team.

She previously went to the Gaynor Cup as part of the Sligo/Leitrim team from 2012-2016, and won the Under 14 Connacht Cup with Strand Celtic in 2012.

Kelly is in her final year in UL studying PE and Geography teaching.

She said: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to play for Sligo Rovers. It’s great to have a team here and the support so far has been amazing. I remember when I was younger coming to the Showgrounds every summer for their camps so it’s mad to be coming back now to play.”