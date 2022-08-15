Teams confirmed for new Sligo/Leitrim junior soccer season

Leo Doherty in action for Strand Celtic against Athenry in the Connacht Cup last season. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Strand Celtic and Calry Bohs have entered ‘B’ teams into the Sligo Pallets Premier League ahead of the new junior soccer season which kicks off in September.

Aughanagh and Merville will not be taking part in the league this year.

To ensure even numbers in both divisions, St John’s have been promoted to the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League despite losing the promotion/relegation play-off game. They will take the place of Aughanagh.

With St. John’s promoted and Merville Utd gone, the ‘B’ teams of Strand and Calry will take the places of those two teams in the Premier League.

The season kicks off on Friday, September 2nd.