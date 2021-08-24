Super League opening round fixtures

The Sligo Southern Hotel Super League kicks off this weekend alongside the Sligo Pallets Premier League.
Games will be spread across the weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across both divisions, with games taking place at 11am and 2pm on Sundays.
This is due to a shortage of referees.
The fixtures for the first two weekends of the league have been confirmed and are as follows:
Friday 27th August KO 7.00pm
Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic
Ballymote Celtic v Cliffoney Celtic
Sunday 29th August KO 11am
Carbury FC v MCR FC
Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers
Aughanagh Celtic v Merville Utd
KO 2pm
Cartron Utd v Real Tubber
Friday 3rd Sept KO 7.15pm
Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic
Sunday 5th Sept KO 11am
Manor Rangers v Carbury FC
Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare Utd
Real Tubber Arrow Harps
MCR FC v Aughanagh Celtic
KO 2pm
Merville Utd v Cartron United
Fixtures throughout the season will be available on Comortais.
Due to competitions such as the FAI Junior Cup and Connacht Cup, fixtures are likely to change throughout the course of the season and will depend on teams’ participation in each competition.