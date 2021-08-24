Super League opening round fixtures

MCR and Real Tubber are both hoping for a good season.

The Sligo Southern Hotel Super League kicks off this weekend alongside the Sligo Pallets Premier League.

Games will be spread across the weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across both divisions, with games taking place at 11am and 2pm on Sundays.

This is due to a shortage of referees.

The fixtures for the first two weekends of the league have been confirmed and are as follows:

Friday 27th August KO 7.00pm

Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic

Ballymote Celtic v Cliffoney Celtic

Sunday 29th August KO 11am

Carbury FC v MCR FC

Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers

Aughanagh Celtic v Merville Utd

KO 2pm

Cartron Utd v Real Tubber

Friday 3rd Sept KO 7.15pm

Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic

Sunday 5th Sept KO 11am

Manor Rangers v Carbury FC

Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare Utd

Real Tubber Arrow Harps

MCR FC v Aughanagh Celtic

KO 2pm

Merville Utd v Cartron United

Fixtures throughout the season will be available on Comortais.

Due to competitions such as the FAI Junior Cup and Connacht Cup, fixtures are likely to change throughout the course of the season and will depend on teams’ participation in each competition.