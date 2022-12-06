Steve Feeney to remain in charge of Sligo Rovers’ WNL side for next three seasons

Steve Feeney will remain in charge of Sligo Rovers' WNL team for at least another three years. Pic: Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that women's senior team manager Steve Feeney has extended his deal with the club and will remain at the helm of the women’s team until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The Sligo town native, and a former Rovers player, took charge of the club’s first ever WNL side last December, and guided the side to an 8th place finish.

At the time of his appointment, Rovers’ participation in the league was only just confirmed and Feeney had a big job on his hands in order to compule his squad.

Pre-Season began just a few weeks later and the former Bit O’ Red player quickly assembled a squad and built a strong identity and playing style and a close-knit group of players and staff which shone throughout the season.

With the women’s game growing and the introduction of professional contracts becoming an option for clubs for the first time this is an important step for the club to secure Feeney as Head of Women’s football at the club as First-Team Manager.

CEO Colin Feehily said: “Steve has been a breath of fresh air around the place since he was appointed women’s team manager last year. The team was assembled quickly last season and they really were a credit to the club throughout the 2022 season both on and off the pitch.

"There were some memorable moments such as their first win down in Cork to their wins over Wexford and Shelbourne at The Showgrounds and I think it’s only just the start of things here at the club as we have two good Academy teams at Under 17 and 19 level and Steve has no problems introducing these players into the senior team like he has done already.

"The women’s game is very important to us here and securing Steve on a long-term deal is a vital part of that.”

Feeney will bring his squad back for pre-season training in January ahead of their second Women’s National League campaign.

Fixtures are due out in the next couple of weeks as excitement builds for the 2023 season.

Feeney is delighted to remain as Bit O’ Red Manager long-term: “I’m delighted to commit to this club and this team long-term. I appreciated the club giving me a chance to be manager last season and, I am very grateful that they would like me to continue to build on the work that took place last season.

"This is a long-term plan and it will take time to grow, but we all want to push forward and see Sligo Rovers competing with the best.

"Last season was a fantastic experience for all of us involved with the team, we learned a lot, we had some really good moments and some really difficult moments throughout the season but, it was fantastic to have such wonderful support from the Rovers fans throughout all those moments.

"The players have become great role models for any young girl who dreams of playing football. We want to help grow women’s football in the area and anyone who has watched the National League or the national team will know the talent there is on show and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t got out to watch our team yet to do so next season.”