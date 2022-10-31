Steve Feeney on Sligo Rovers’ first WNL season: ‘I would have snapped someone’s hand off at the start to finish eighth with 20 points’

Although he admits there’s a tint of frustration in his side’s finish to their first ever Women's National League season, Sligo Rovers manager Steve Feeney would have taken an eighth place finish if it was offered to him at the start of the campaign.

The Bit O’Red finished their inaugural season in the league with a heavy 5-1 defeat to DLR Waves at The Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t how Feeney wanted his side to finish the season in front of their own fans, but when forced to look at the bigger picture the former Rovers player can take some pride in how far they have come.

And so he should. It’s been a year of learning for everyone involved, not just the players but for Feeney and his coaches, for the club as well.

To compile a squad at somewhat short notice from scratch from no senior women’s league in the county is no easy feat and Feeney deserves great credit for his contribution to the growth of women’s football in the county.

“The game itself was very frustrating,” he said in the aftermath of that defeat on Saturday afternoon.

"But looking at the bigger picture, there's been so much good and not just the girls, the club, people around the club, it’s brilliant to see the coverage it’s gotten.

"It’s been a great season in so many ways, we would have liked it to be better on the pitch at times but it’s something to build on going forward.

“I thought the first half was a bit lethargic maybe, it might not be the right word but we just didn’t seem at it.

"There hasn’t been too many times I’ve said that about the girls this year. I thought we started the second half well for a couple of minutes.

"I thought they responded, reacted well and then DLR got the second goal and for ten minutes after that it was fairly poor.

"We gave away the penalty then, our defending, us on the ball, it just didn’t look like us today.

"We’ve had so many good performances even when we didn’t get results, we didn’t see today coming if I’m honest.”

But, they did create chances on Saturday. Thankfully, Lauren Boles netted late in the second half when the game was long over, but Feeney felt it was a fitting way to end the season with Boles awarded player of the year earlier that day as Emma Doherty picked up young player of the year.

“One thing we wanted to be this year was a team that had chances and created chances especially when you look at the attacking players we have. Again today we did.

"The one fitting thing today is that Bolesy got the goal after playing every minute of every game and getting player of the year.

"She hasn’t actually missed a minute of training never mind games. If anyone deserved to score our last goal of the season it’s Bolesy.”

Eighteen-year-old Emma Doherty finished as the club’s top scorer on 11 goals, an impressive feat for a young player playing senior football for the first time in an inexperienced team.

Doherty has began studying at ATU Sligo and has signed a long term deal with Rovers through a scholarship with the college.

Feeney said: “The big thing with Emma is her attitude. She just loves football. She wants to win, no matter how a game is going that shines through.

"That’s the thing that sets her apart from so many players in the league. It’s not just her goals that she brings to our team.

"She brings a hell of a lot more. I’m looking forward to seeing her develop more and more.”

When reflecting on the season as a whole, Feeney is well aware of his side’s lack of experience and it was the difference between the Bit O’Red and more established teams in so many games this year.

But that will stand to them in the coming years, and they will take huge learnings from their first season.

“There was definitely a lack of experience there even though we have girls in their late 20s and even early 30s some of them but they hadn’t played in the league before.

"Some today were making their 12th appearance or their 15th which when you compare that to some of the young girls playing in the league, even at DLR, they’d have 40 or 50.

"I think experience will be huge for us, it doesn’t guarantee you anything extra like we know we need to go back and work very hard and make sure we get pre-season right and make sure we have the team organised.

"We need to concede a lot less goals next season than we did this season. It’s one of those things, we would have taken it at the start of the season.”

There has been so many positives for Feeney sprinkled in amongst the tough days. The development of younger players coming through the academy, in particular Kerri O’Hara, is something to be proud of.

Feeney has had to call on young players throughout the season, and he is willing to give them chances.

"It shows the work that’s gone on long before I got involved with the WNL team. The 17s and then the 19s.

"There’s girls who haven’t been involved with us this year who have done really well for the 19s and the 17s, we’ll be looking at getting them in for pre-season and seeing how they do.

" The girls who have come into the team this year from the academy have shown that they are well able for it, no more than the older girls they need to improve on things but they definitely have the ability to play National League.

“What it does is it makes the girls in the academy feel that ‘we have a chance here of breaking into the first team’ whereas if they were looking at it and we were just playing the older girls all the time they’d be thinking ‘sure what’s the point, they’re not going to give us a chance’ whereas it's quite clear and with the men’s team as well it’s very clear John (Russell) is going to give them a chance as well.

"It’s great for the club as well, you want the best players in the best team but when there’s someone from Sligo or surrounding areas playing for Rovers it definitely adds something to it.”

There’s been many occasions this season where Feeney has been left disappointed by a result in a game where his side should have got something.

It shows how far they have come, but putting those feelings to one side and looking at the bigger picture, Feeney admits he would have taken an eighth place finish if it was offered to him at the start of the season.

Not even he could have foreseen victories over the champions Shelbourne, or contenders Wexford Youths.

“I would have snapped hands off (to finish eighth). I think the girls deserve the credit, we came in and kind of threw a squad together.

"We’d no idea how they were going to mix because we didn’t know a lot of them. From week one, week two the girls got this atmosphere among them and they really stuck together and I think that was a shining light for us and when we got a result it was genuinely when all the girls were sticking together.

"I would have snapped someone's hand off even half way through the season to finish eighth and on 20 points. There’s a tint of frustration because there’s games where we feel we should have got more out of.”

Work has already started on preparing for next season, with talks to begin with players in the coming days.

But after that, management and players will take a break before getting into the work for next season.

“We’ve already had meetings about next year, we hope to chat to all the players in the next week or two to see what everyone’s situation is,” Feeney added.

"It’s a huge commitment and some of the girls are travelling big distances to play for us so obviously we need to sit down with them and see if it’s something they can commit to next season.

"We’ve started planning and we need to confirm things in the next few weeks and then take a break which I think everyone is looking forward to.”

Feeney also praised the club who have fully got behind the WNL side, ensuring they receive the same promotion and coverage as the men’s team.

“The club have been excellent, it wasn’t a thing that they got behind us at the start and left us to our own devices.

"Anything we went to them with, if they couldn’t get it for us they got the next best thing or they pushed for things for us and made sure we got it.

"Apart from obviously the men’s team is professional, and we’re not, a lot of the stuff like nutrition, food, physios all that kind of stuff they put all that in place for us so we weren’t left wanting.

"I can’t thank the club enough but now we’ll be going back to them looking to push it on again for next year like every team does.

"I can't thank them enough particularly Colin Feehily (Rovers CEO) who I would be dealing with a lot.

"He’s the one going to the board and other people to make sure things are in place for us. Hopefully that will continue long after I'm gone.”