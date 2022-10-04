Steve Feeney left frustrated as Sligo Rovers just about rescue point late on

Sligo Rovers manager Steve Feeney cut a figure of both relief and frustration after his side scored late to rescue a draw against a Treaty United side looking for their first win of the season.

The Limerick side were six minutes away from holding on for a first league win of the season when Lauren McLellan struck late to pull Rovers back into the game.

It was a cruel blow for Treaty - managed by former Rovers manager Don O’Riordan - but few would argue that Rovers didn’t deserve it.

The Bit O’Red created chance after chance but for one reason or another just simply could not find the back of the net.

The visitors took the lead early on courtesy of a lovely finish from Cara Griffin from the right hand side after a long ball over the top.

And while Rovers probed and probed, and missing several clear cut chances, they finally found the net which proved enough to get a point from the game, although it’s less than Feeney had hoped for.

He said: “Treaty had a couple of breaks on the counter where they nearly got us again.

“We had so many chances, and so many times we were in the penalty area and just the wrong decision or the wrong shot.

“Couldn’t get the goal but thankfully Lauren came on and got us the equaliser so it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. It’s definitely a game we should be winning and want to win.”

As Feeney alludes to, the Bit O’Red started the game brightly. But were once again undone by the concession of an early go, something they have grown accustomed to this season.

“Our whole build up to the game was about us starting on the front foot, and if we could get an early goal it would dent Treaty’s confidence. And I thought we started fairly well.

“We gave up an easy enough goal from our point of view, I know they’ll be delighted with the finish and then it was an uphill battle from there as we have faced a few times this year.

“I thought we created a lot of chances without being brilliant. I don’t think the performance was anywhere near what we want or expect or what the girls expect themselves.

“That’s probably the biggest frustration that it was a game in which we knew if we performed well we would probably win.”

Rovers were without both Emma Doherty and Pixie O’Hara who are away with the Republic of Ireland Under 19 side.

Their loss was felt, but playing against a Treaty side who had picked up just one point all season (which came in a draw with Rovers) Feeney would have not expected to struggle even without those players.

“It’s one of those things like when they’re not here it’s easy to say you were missing them but I thought Fiona Doherty did really well for us. She’s played in a few positions for us this year, she’s finally got a chance up front and I thought she did well and I thought she came into the game as it went on.

“Leah (Kelly) moved back out to the right with us trying something different.

“I thought Leah was one of our better players today. You always want to have your best players available so if we had Emma or Pixie it would have been great whether that was to start or some on.”

Feeney’s side travel to Wexford Saturday where their game will be live on TG4 with a kick-off time of 4.30pm.

Rovers have beaten Wexford already this season, and have surprised people in games they aren’t expected to win such as the win over Shelbourne at home live on TG4.

“That’s what one of the coaches was saying to the girls, we wouldn’t be shocked if we went and got a result against Wexford or Shels in the next two games. For whatever reason, maybe the games suit us better when we’re not expected to be domainting and winning.

“There was still a lot of good today but obviously it’s frustrating, the position Treaty are in in the league and points and goals tally. It’s a game that everyone in the league is looking at as one they want to win and we’re no different.

“That’s not being disrespectful to Treaty, it’s just we felt we’ve a better team than them and we didn’t do enough today to show it. We still believe we have a good side and a good squad.”

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon, Leah Kelly, Aife Haran (Ruth Monaghan, 81), Amy Roddy, Sarah Kiernan (Orna O’Dowd, 82), Gemma McGuinness, Lauren Boles, Emma Hansberry (Lauren McLellan, 81), Amy Boyle Carr, Fiona Doherty (Katie Melly, 76), Paula McGrory.

Treaty Utd: Trish Fennelly, Alix Mendez, Laoise Browne, Alannah Mitchel, Grace McInerney, Jesse Mendez, Kelsey Wing (Shannon Parbet, 73), Kaiesha Tobin (Megan Brennan, 70), Cara Griffin, Rosie Young, Shannen O’Donovan.

Referee: Daniel Murphy.