Stalemate at the Brandywell as Rovers hold Derry to scoreless draw

Sligo Rovers picked up their fourth point of the season on Monday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as they held Derry City to a 0-0 draw.

The hosts had the bulk of the chances on the evening, and dominated possession for periods, but they could not break down the Rovers defence.

Rovers manager Liam Buckley made two changes to the side that beat St Patrick's Athletic on the opening day of the season.

Niall Morahan was substituted with cramp on Friday night, he dropped to the bench in place of David Cawley, while Lewis Banks came into the starting 11 in place of Colm Horgan who scored against Pats on Friday night.

Aidan Keena was impressive for the Bit O'Red in that opening game, but he saw less of the ball in the opening 45 minutes as Rovers were pinned into their own half for large periods of the first-half, with Derry putting them under pressure.

Patrick McEleney got on the end of James Akintunde's ball after four minutes, the former Dundalk man took a couple of touches to set up his shot which in the end was tame, trickling wide.

Ed McGinty had to come off his line to collect the ball after a lovely flick forward from Joe Thomson, before the Rovers ‘keeper pulled off an unbelievable save to deny Brandon Kavanagh whose shot looked certain to rattle the net.

On nine minutes, Ruaidhri Higgins’ side thought they had taken the lead, but Jamie McGonigle rattled the underside of the crossbar, much to the relief of the Rovers defence.

A deflection moments later took the sting out of another McGonigle effort, with Rovers rarely leaving their own half following wave after wave of attack from the Candystripes.

It felt as though a goal was on the way for the home side, but somehow they couldn’t take advantage of all their opportunities early on.

Eoin Toal managed to nod the ball away from McGinty who was expecting it to land in his hands, but it was directed wide of the target.

Brian Maher in the Derry goals was probably getting cold, as he had little to do in the early stages, but he was busy for the closing stages of the first-half.

Rovers captain David Cawley came agonisingly close to putting Rovers ahead just seconds before half-time, as Banks’ cross landed on his toe with the Ballina man poking it at goal instinctively, only to see it smack the crossbar.

Liam Buckley’s half time team talk had the desired effect as Rovers dominated the early minutes of the second half.

Keena drilled a close range effort over the bar just seconds after the restart, with Brian Maher a relieved man on 59 minutes when he gathered the ball after a Rovers corner caused the hosts all sorts of problems in defence.

Paddy Kirk made his first appearance for Rovers as he was introduced in place of Robbie McCourt who looked to have picked up a knock.

A stunning effort from the right from Kavanagh had McGinty worried, with the 22-year-old forced to palm it over the bar with just three minutes left on the clock as the hosts failed to make the most of their possession.

The Derry City fans were on their feet in the 92nd minute when Eoin Toal’s speculative effort from distance whistled past the Rovers defence and just inches wide.

Although the hosts had the best of the chances, they failed to convert and in the end, settled for a point against Sligo Rovers.

Rovers play their first home game of the season on Saturday night as they host Dundalk at The Showgrounds.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ciaran Coll (Daniel Lafferty, 77), Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson (Ronan Boyce, 60), Brandon Kavanagh, Patrick McEleney (Matty Smith, 60), Will Patching, Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt (Paddy Kirk, 66), Will Fitzgerald, Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan, 74), Adam McDonnell (Seamas Keogh 87), David Cawley, Karl O'Sullivan, Aidan Keena (Max Mata, 87).

Referee: Damien MacGraith