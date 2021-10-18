St. John’s emerge victorious against Yeats in thrilling encounter

St. John's and Yeats United with referee Raymond Flannery prior to kick off in what was a superb encounter.

St. John’s FC and Yeats United played out a tremendous game in MacSharry Park on Saturday morning, with the lead swinging over and back between the two teams before St. John’s finally emerged victorious with a 6-4 win.

Yeats started very brightly, stifling St. John’s attack before breaking twice in the first 10 minutes to go two goals up.

A penalty by Jack Kelly brought St. John’s back into the game, with Oscar Fahey levelling things up just before half time.

The second half began at the same frenetic pace, with Yeats immediately regaining the lead, until Oscar Fahey struck back with his second to level the game once more.

His brother Reuben Fahey, not to be outdone, got into the action with his first goal of the season to make it 4-3, but, again, Yeats struck back with a well taken goal to make it 4-4.

However, from that point on, St. John’s never looked back. The midfield duo of Jack Kelly and Danny Feeney took control of the centre of the park, with Gavin Deering and Senan Tully offering great options out wide.

The Fahey brothers, Reuben and Oscar were a real danger, using their pace to pin back the Yeats defence.

Meanwhile, Jack Glenister and James Lineen were beginning to dominate the defensive line, while Ryan Byrne and Kevin Patton were marshalling Yeats out towards the touchline every time.

Danny Feeney gave St. John’s the lead with an incredible strike from the end line, curling a left-footer into the far top corner, making it 5-4.

Soon after, Jack Kelly added another penalty to make it 6-4 to St. John’s. To their credit, Yeats never gave up and would have struck back were it not for the St. John’s keeper, James Broderick, putting in a very impressive display, dealing with everything thrown at him.

It finished 6-4 and both teams, who were very sporting at the end, should feel proud of a fantastic display, and providing the supporters with a great game to watch on a Saturday morning.