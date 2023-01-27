St Attracta’s claim senior Connacht title to march on to All Ireland semi-final

Eimear Hunt was the hero for St Attracta’s as the Tubbercurry school claimed the Connacht title with a 1-0 victory over Claregalway College at Lecarrow on Thursday afternoon in the FAI Schools Senior Girls Connacht Cup Final.

Hunt was on hand to fire the Tubbercurry side into the lead in the 81st minute, as it looked like this game was headed for extra-time.

St Attracta’s will now take on Midleton in the All Ireland semi-final next Tuesday, details will be confirmed at a later date.

It’s a second Connacht title in two years for the South Sligo school, having won the junior title last year before losing out at the semi-final stage of the All Ireland competition to a talented Buncrana side.

These two sides met in last year’s Connacht junior final, with St Attracta’s emerging victorious with a 3-1 victory.

And this tie would also go to the South Sligo side, although they were made to work for this one, grinding out a victory in a difficult game.

Attracta’s came out of the blocks firing, with Cara King’s powerful drive from the right hitting the crossbar early on, with the follow up also hitting the upright, leaving Leah O’Halloran in the Claregalway goals breathing a sigh of relief.

The duo of Michaele McGough and Elisha Bohan were causing problems early on for Attracta’s, although Macayla Burke was rarely troubled in goals.

The netminder came off her line to claim the ball with McGough chasing it down, with the Galway school enjoying a spell of pressure without getting close to the target.

Chloe Flaherty’s shot from distance was well off target, while a fabulous effort on the half volley from Bohan came straight into the arms of Burke.

A slight deflection took the sting out of Bohan’s shot from close range after good work from McGough, with Attracta’s handling everything thrown their direction with ease, although the same could be said for the Claregalway defence which was also holding up well.

Burke caught Bohan’s flying shot on 24 minutes, before Leah Walsh’s free-kick just needed a touch to beat the keeper, who was well placed to make the save.

Ciara Brennan picked out Kerri O’Hara with a fine pass, although the ball carried too much weight and in the end was too close to the ‘keeper.

A lovely ball over the top from Rebecca Doddy found Ciara Brennan who turned impressively before unleashing an effort that was just wide.

Ciara Brennan was forced off just before half-time after she sustained what appeared to be a nasty knee injury, with Amy McCarthy coming on in her place.

It was all Attracta’s after the re-start, with Lauren Normanly’s shot whistling wide of the post on 52 minutes, before O’Hara nudged the ball perfectly into the path of Doddy.

Doddy was facing a tricky angle from the right hand side, but did manage to force a save from Leah O’Halloran in the Claregalway goals.

The Claregalway defence was under pressure as St Attracta’s continued to probe. The Tubbercurry side thought they had the lead on 77 mintues when Amy McCarthy’s ball in was almost toe-poked over the line by Normanly, although O’Halloran scrambled to keep it out and did so, just about.

It felt as though tie was headed for extra-time, but St Attracta’s wanted it done long before that.

A free from O’Hara was pushed away by O’Halloran on 81 minutes, but her clearance fell nicely to the feet of Eimear Hunt who blasted into the net to give her side the lead late on.

All St Attracta’s needed to do now was hold on for dear life, and that they certainly did.

Claregalway desperately tried everything to find a way back into the game, but St Attracta’s weren’t letting this one slip away like that.

And so they held out to claim the Connacht title, but it’s not over just yet.

Next Tuesday they move onto the All Ireland semi-final, where they will take on Midleton. Venue and time of that tie will be announced in due course.

St Attracta’s: Macayla Burke, Eimear Hunt, Leah Walsh, Ciara Walsh, Cara King, Ellen Kelleher, Jessica Casey, Ciara Brennan (Amy McCarthy, 45+1), Kerri O’Hara, Rebecca Doddy, Lauren Normanly.

Claregalway College: Leah O’Halloran, Chloe Flaherty, Isobel Claffey, Sara Cogley, Éabha O’Riordan, Caoimhe O’Neill, Niamh Donovan, Elisha Bohan, Ruby Duggan (Clodagh Crowley, 46), Ciara Hegarty (Ava Sweeney, 73), Michaela McGough.

Referee: Eugene Collins.