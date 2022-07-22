Sligo Rovers manager John Russell after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Pic: Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell won’t be getting carried after his side shocked Motherwell to win the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round tie at Fir Park on Thursday night.

It was an unforgettable night for the Bit O'Red, and the almost 500 fans who travelled.

Rovers carry that 1-0 win into Thursday’s second leg at The Showgrounds, but Russell knows that Motherwell will be hurting and will come to Sligo with a point to prove.

"They will (be hurting),” he said afterwards. “Past experience tells me as a player, I was in the team that beat Rosenborg 2-1 away and their manager got sacked, they came back to The Showgrounds and we got beaten 3-1.

"Our history in Europe hasn’t been good. That’s our fifth win now, we’ve beaten Bala away, we’ve beaten Motherwell away, previous to that there was three wins in Europe so it’s not as if there's a fantastic record.

"Motherwell have got a right look at us tonight, so have we. We’ve seen the calibre of player they have.

"We need to be on our A game, we need to make sure we’re recovering properly this week, build into the game and hopefully a full house in The Showgrounds and put on a good performance.”

The Rovers boss knows that his side will need to be at their absolute best in order to progress through this round, particularly knowing the quality of player they have within their squad.

“We need to play well. We need to perform the way we did tonight. I felt our structure was really good, defensively we nullified them to limited chances, we’re aware of their threats they’ve got some top players and I felt we were always a threat on the counter-attack.

"The players worked extremely hard. That would have taken a lot out of them energy-wise. We’ve had a lot of games coming into this match, we would have under-loaded them in training hoping that the energy levels were right.

"They tired in the second-half but they dug in. They found that extra bit of energy, they defended the box unbelievably well. We’ll be ready for the battle.”

While the fans celebrated wildly at Fir Park after the full-time whistle, Russell and his players didn’t lose the run of themselves.

He’s not the kind of manager to get carried away, and would be keen to ensure his players follow suit.

But, at the same time, there was no hiding his pride after a performance like that.

“Unbelievably proud of the players, all the staff, incredible the amount of work’s gone in over the last few weeks, I felt we had a big performance in us.

"The challenge we put out to the players tonight when we had meetings, could we come here and get a win? I was reading a bit of the press here coming into the game, people saying ‘few injuries, they’re on a bad run’.

"I’m just scratching my head thinking we’ve lost one game at home in a number of weeks. There was good signs ever against UCD. We created chances, coughed up silly goals.

"I felt tonight our defensive structure was top class, the energy, the work-rate, the discipline, we were a real threat on the counter and I felt we fully deserved the win.

“It is a special night for the club, players, staff, everyone involved. It’s not often you get to play in Europe, it’s so hard in the League of Ireland to get to that top 3, we’ve been fortunate to get in two years in a row.

"To get into the second round is a big achievement for this group of players. To get a win in the first leg away from home against a top SPL side, it is a big moment. I’m very proud of the players. But we are only half way there.”

Pressed on whether Sunday’s league defeat to UCD helped give his players a bit of a reality check, Russell said: “Possibly. I said before, we don’t want to be losing games especially at home. The quality that we know we have in our group, we know where we’re going.

"I felt we had a big performance in us. It’s half way there. We’ve got a great result away from home, we’ve got to regroup now and come back in and make sure we capitalise on this result.”

Striker Aidan Keena has been in sensational form for Rovers this season, and it was fitting that he would be the one to score an incredible goal on an incredible night for Rovers.

"Serious finish again. He’s made for this stage. That’s two goals in Europe now. Huge travelling support, for them to witness that goal. Magic.

"Great for him, when you see him scoring, he was such a threat all night. Max coming off the bench as well and having a chance, some really good performances over the pitch. Aidan gets the plaudits because it’s a fantastic finish.”

Down the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Luke McNicholas was superb. And with the club confirming earlier on Thursday that Ed McGinty had left the club, it’s a huge comfort for Russell to know that he has an incredibly talented young goalkeeper to step into that role.

"No surprise to me, I’ve known Luke for a number of years. We’re blessed at this club with the calibre of goalkeeper coming through.

"Ed has been an unbelievable servant, he was a bit emotional there when he said his goodbyes on Tuesday morning before we headed off. What a great guy, we wish him all the best.

“To have someone of Luke’s ability, he’s an Irish U21 international, waiting to step into the number 1 shirt. It’s fantastic tonight and his performance was incredible.

“This day was going to come, we knew that. For me, he’s (McGinty) been the best ‘keeper in the League of Ireland for the last 18 months.

"I’ve said in the past, we scratched our heads and wondered how he hasn’t got called into the international set up but this move was coming for him.

"For me, it’s just another stepping stone for him. He’s going to League One, he’s expecting to play, expecting to do really well.”

The Bit O’Red were due to take on Derry City this weekend in the league, but the game was postponed once Rovers progressed.

And Russell says it is ‘crucial’ that the game was postponed in order to give his side the best chance possible.

“It’s crucial that we got the Derry game called off. Once you go through a round in Europe you start going up the levels and playing better opposition and maybe players better than ours, you need to get that rest.

"Motherwell will have that rest so for us to have to play a league game and then go back and play, it would have been a big ask. Hopefully a couple of days off, and get the players right and ready.”