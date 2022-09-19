Sligo’s Liam Kerrigan pulls out of Irish Under 21 squad with injury

Liam Kerrigan in action against Mattia Viti of Italy during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying group F match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tubbercurry’s Liam Kerrigan has been forced to pull out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel this weekend.

Kerrigan, who now plays for Serie B side Como, is understood to have picked up an injury that could see him on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

The former Sligo Rovers man has been an important player for Jim Crawford’s side in recent campaigns and will undoubtedly be a huge loss for Ireland as they prepare for the play-offs.

Kerrigan was not involved in Como’s 3-3 draw with SPAL on Saturday.

The FAI released a statement on Monday morning with details of squad changes as Kerrigan and three others have been ruled out through injury.

The 22-year-old joined the Serie B side this summer after impressing during his spell with UCD.

Como are currently second bottom of Serie B having picked up three draws and three defeats in their opening six games.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers’ Luke McNicholas is part of the Irish Under 21 squad for the play-offs, with the first leg against Israel taking place this Friday.

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time)

Friday, September 23 | Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pm

Tuesday, September 27 | Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 7pm