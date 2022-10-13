Sligo’s Laura McGuinn makes Ireland debut at European Deaf Futsal Championships

Sligo's Laura McGuinn is pictured in the front row, second from right.

Sligo’s Laura McGuinn made her international debut for Ireland in their 5-0 win over Israel in the opening match of the European Deaf Futsal Championships in Italy on Thursday morning.

This is Laura’s first major tournament with the Irish team, and she impressed in that comfortable win over Israel.

McGuinn coaches the Strand Celtic Under 12 girls team having played for the club at youth level.

She is a highly respected coach within the region, having spent years working as a coach with youth teams including Sligo Leitrim’s Emerging Talent teams.

Ireland’s next game at the tournament is against 2018 European finalists Germany, and they will take on Spain on Sunday who finished in 3rd place in 2018.