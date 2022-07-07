Sligo’s Johnny Kenny scores twice for Celtic first team in pre-season friendly

Riverstown native Johnny Kenny scored twice for Celtic’s first team in a 7-0 win over Austrian side SC Wiener Viktoria on Wednesday evening as part of Celtic’s pre-season preparations.

The 18-year-old started the game, and put Celtic ahead after 10 minutes with his first goal, adding his second on 25 minutes to make it 4-0 to Celtic.

Speaking exclusively to Celtic TV after the game, Kenny said: “It’s been good to be out on the pitch with the first team for the first time and top it off with two goals and a 7-0 win.

“The first goal Mikey Johnston did well and I knew, having played with him, before that he would find me at the back post.

“For the second one, Alexandro Bernabei whipped it in and I got a bit lucky but I had to be alive to finish it first time.”

Speaking about training, Kenny said: “The gaffer wants us to press high and get after teams at the top end of the pitch because that’s where we can get goals if we capitalise on the press.

“The intensity levels are sky-high and it’s been very tough but enjoyable at the same time.

“I’m getting to learn off the likes of Kyogo, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Albian Ajeti, so really I can’t go far wrong.”

Kenny joined the Scottish giants earlier this year from Sligo Rovers after impressing during his debut senior season with the Bit O'Red.