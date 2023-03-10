Sligo’s Eli Rooney scores for Republic of Ireland Under 18s schools team in Wales defeat

Eli Rooney (4) scored for the Republic of Ireland schools. Pic: FAI Schools.

Sligo’s Eli Rooney scored for the Republic of Ireland Under 18 schools team in a 4-3 defeat to Wales in the 2023 hummel SAFIB Centenary Shield in Wexford on Thursday night.

Sligo town’s Rooney has been a regular for the Irish schools team since receiving a call-up, and started again on Thursday night.

Brian Cunningham gave the Republic of Ireland the lead on four minutes, with Wales’ Joseff Haigg equalising from the penalty spot on 13 minutes.

Haigg made it 2-1 before half-time, with Wales leading going into half-time.

Ireland were back on level terms on 52 minutes courtesy of Peter Groga. Four minutes later, Joshua Gibson restored his side’s lead.

With 66 gone, Rooney nodded in from Ryan McBreaty’s corner to make it 3-3.

And then, in the final minute, Wales went ahead once again as Kian Hughes struck.