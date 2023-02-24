Sligo’s Eli Rooney plays for Irish schools team in draw with Scotland

Eli Rooney (wearing number 4) played the full game for the Republic of Ireland schools team.

Sligo town’s Eli Rooney featured for the Republic of Ireland schools team in their scoreless draw with Scotland on Thursday evening in the opening night of the 2023 SAFIB hummel Centenary Shield series in Renfrew.

Rooney, of Summerhill College, played the full game, while Carrick-on-Shannon’s Niall Holohan also played the full game.

The Irish made a bright start to the game, but couldn’t find that all important goal.

A point on the road for John McShane’s youngsters as they focus their attention to Wales in a fortnight’s time in Ferrycarrig Park. The reigning Champions will be looking for full points away from home and should prove another challenging test for the Irish.

Ireland will enjoy home advantage in their penultimate outing of the campaign when they play host to England on Friday, March 24 in Athlone Town AFC.

The Republic of Ireland will then conclude their series with a short trip to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland on Thursday, March 30.

Rooney will be in GAA action again on Saturday when his Summerhill College side contest the All Ireland schools semi-final in Tuam against St Brendan’s of Kerry.