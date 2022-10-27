Sligo’s Alice Lillie plays as Irish Under 17s secure place in next round of Euros qualifiers

Sligo's Alice Lillie played the majority of the game as the Irish Under 17s beat Northern Ireland.

Ballinafad’s Alice Lillie played 68 minutes as the Republic of Ireland Under 17s beat Northern Ireland 1-0 to secure their place in Phase 2 of the UEFA European WU17 Championship qualifiers.

Sligo Rovers’ Lillie has featured in Irish underage squads all the way up as far as Under 17, and has impressed in her appearances for her country.

The three points against Northern Ireland sees Ireland finish joint top of League A Group 3.

The young Girls in Green bounced back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austria in their opening fixture by defeating Finland 3-2 in their last outing to set up this crucial decider against their neighbours from the North.

Speaking after the game, Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s Head Coach James Scott said: "It was a tough win - I thought Northern Ireland were great. But going back to the game against Austria we were disappointed not to get anything from that game.

"Our objective from the start of the week was to qualify and we've done that. I'm delighted for the girls, they are top class and they're a credit to their clubs and their families."