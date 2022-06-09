Sligo/Leitrim Gaynor Cup team currently top of their division

The Sligo/Leitrim Gaynor Cup team is currently top of Group 3 having picked up two wins and a draw in their opening three games.

The Sligo/Leitrim girls drew 1-1 with Wexford earlier today (Thursday) and will take on Inishowen later this evening (6pm).

Their two victories so far in the competition came earlier this week as they beat Donegal 2-0 following a 3-1 win over Carlow in their opening game on Tuesday with Eve Caprani, Mairead McIntyre and Shauna Mc Grath all scoring in that first game.

The annual competition is taking place in the University of Limerick, and is a top event on the schoolgirls calendar every year.

The Kennedy Cup will take place at the same venue next week.