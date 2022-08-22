Sligo/Leitrim DSL clubs to vote on Aughanagh Celtic’s fate

Aughanagh Celtic’s fate lies in the hands of their fellow Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer League teams who will cast votes this week regarding a potential reinstatement into the league.

The Ballinafad side issued a heartfelt plea last week asking the league to reconsider their omission from the upcoming 2022/23 season, with the club admitting that the responsibility was theirs.

Aughanagh missed the registration date by 11 days and as a result have been omitted from the league.

Leagues had been finalised and fixtures had already been set by the time the club’s application had been made.

But, the club has held their hands up and accepted that they are at fault.

The league committee has given clubs the opportunity to have their say, with all clubs asked to cast a vote by Tuesday.

Clubs are asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in response to whether Aughanagh should be allowed to compete in the league.

If the answer is ‘yes’, then clubs are asked to vote whether they should be allowed to continue in the Super League, or start from scratch again in the Premier League.