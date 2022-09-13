Sligo

Sligo side Arrow Harps’ incredible win against Cockhill Celtic

Arrow Harps’ Under 18 boys enjoyed a fantastic win over the weekend when they beat Cockhill Celtic from Donegal in the FAI Youth Cup.

The game, which took place in Riverstown Park, finished 3-3 in normal time.

The Riverstown side’s goals came from Oisin Conlon and Niall Kenny who scored twice.

They went on to win 5-4 on penalties with George Collins scoring the winning penalty.

The Arrow Harps squad on the day was as follows:

PJ Scanlon, George Barlow, Sean Kelly, Daniel King, Brian Dwyer, James Foley, Liam Snow, George Collins, Niall Kenny, Dara Mostyn, Ciaran Coleman, Darragh Brehony, Oisin Conlon and Ryan Parke.

