Sligo Rovers’ WNL side play first friendly on Saturday week

Steve Feeney, who takes charge of Sligo Rovers' first senior Women's National League team.

Sligo Rovers’ Women’s National League side will prepare for their first ever senior league game, by playing their first friendly on Saturday, January 22nd at the Sean Fallon Centre at 4pm.

Steve Feeney’s side will take on Mayo side Conn Rangers.

Feeney said: “It’s the first game for the girls in a new team, it’ll be exciting for all of them and we’re looking forward to it.

“Hopefully we can get a nice crowd up to support the team”.

Rovers’ senior WNL side will take on the well established side, and last year’s runners-up Peamount in their opening fixture of the 2022 campaign.

The game takes place on March 5th in Dublin.

Rovers’ first home game is against DLR Waves on March 12th.