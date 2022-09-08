Sligo Rovers will ‘take further legal advice’ as points awarded to Dundalk

Sligo Rovers say they will take ‘further legal advice’ on the outcome of the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit hearing which has resulted in the club forfeiting their victory over Dundalk.

Rovers were 2-0 winners on the night but were found to have fielded an ineligible player, although the club stated at the time that they had received contradictory information regarding Adam McDonnell’s availability.

Sligo Rovers are disappointed with the outcome of the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit hearing which results in an overturning of the recent win against Dundalk at The Showgrounds.

A statement from the FAI on Wednesday said: “An independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that Sligo Rovers FC fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Dundalk FC on Monday, August 29th 2022.

"The Committee has ruled that Sligo Rovers FC will forfeit the game by a scoreline of 0-3.”

Sligo Rovers wrote in a statement: “While we understand and admit that an error was made on the club’s behalf, the issue was contributed to by the omission of the player’s name from two weekly suspension lists issued by the FAI to all clubs, which lead to confusion.

"As a club, we will move on from this while considering our options. Ambitious ground development plans which are progressing, we have had 200 new members in the past month, our community ethos remains at the forefront of the club with two fantastic Senior teams and six Academy teams which we are proud of and which will help overcome this disappointment.

"The club will take further legal advice on the outcome.”

The overturning of the victory against Dundalk has effectively ended Rovers’ hopes of securing a top four finish this season, and it is unlikely that Rovers will secure European football for next season which is a huge blow to the club.