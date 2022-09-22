Sligo Rovers’ visit to Wexford Youths is to be televised

Emma Hansberry of Sligo Rovers at Coney Island in Sligo for the announcement the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League will once again light up free-to-air television when the TG4 cameras return for 10 live games. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ visit to Wexford Youths for their Women’s National League clash on October 15th is set to be televised on TG4.

This is the eighth game to be televised this season by TG4, and the second involving Sligo Rovers as they came from 2-0 down to beat Shelbourne 3-2 at The Showgrounds in July.

The game will have a kick-off time of 4.30pm.

Wexford Youths’ visit to Athlone on October 1st is the next game to be shown on television.

The Youths are currently top of the table and are four points clear of Shelbourne in second place and have won their last five league games.

Rovers’ next game is home to Treaty United at The Showgrounds on Sunday, October 2nd.