Sligo Rovers to use English FA headquarters for pre-season training camp

Sligo Rovers will use the FA’s headquarters at St Georges Park for a pre-season training camp, during which they will face Stoke City Under 21s and Nottingham Forest Under 21s.

The trip has been sponsored by PetStop Discount Warehouse.

John Russell’s side returned to training last week and are currently in the middle of an intensive training programme as preparations continue for the season opener against Shamrock Rovers in mid-February.

The squad will travel to English FA headquarters at St. Georges Park from January 20th to 23rd for an intensive training camp which includes two pre-season friendlies against Stoke City and Nottingham Forest Under 21’s.

On Friday, January 20th the squad will face Stoke City at their training ground at Clayton Wood in Stoke before training at St. George’s Park on Saturday and Sunday, with multiple sessions planned daily.

The squad will enjoy full access to the facility’s state of the art training pitches, gymnasium, hydrotherapy suites and video & analysis rooms.

The camp will end with a friendly against Nottingham Forest on Monday at St George’s with kick off scheduled for 11am.

Manager John Russell said: “I am delighted we are able to take the opportunity to travel to the UK to play two good friendly games against both Stoke City and Nottingham Forest Under 21s.

”We will also have an intense training weekend at St George’s Park which will be a real experience for the group in such world-class facilities.

”I want to thank John McKeon and everyone at Pet Stop Discount Warehouse as, without their support this wouldn’t have been possible”

Rovers will return to domestic pre-season action with a trip to take on Athlone Town at Athlone Town Stadium on Friday January 27th at 7.30pm followed by a friendly against Galway United at Westport United FC (United Park) in Mayo at 2pm on Saturday January 28th.

Wexford FC are the visitors to The Showgrounds at 6.30pm on Friday February 3rd and the squad travel to Dublin on Saturday February 4th for a game with St. Patrick’s Athletic (venue and kick off TBC).

The final pre-season game takes place on Saturday February 11th at 7.45pm against Finn Harps at The Showgrounds.

Both home fixtures at The Showgrounds will be open to the public with admission prices to be confirmed in advance of both games.

Full pre-season schedule:

Friday January 20th: Vs. Stoke City Under 21 (Away, 4pm)

Monday January 23rd: Vs. Nottingham Forest Under 21 (St. George’s Park, 11am)

Friday January 27th: Vs. Athlone Town (Away, 7.30pm)

Saturday January 28th: Vs. Galway United (Westport United FC, 2pm)

Friday February 3rd: Wexford FC (Home, 6.30pm)

Saturday February 4th: St. Patrick’s Athletic (Away, TBC)

Saturday February 11th: Finn Harps (Home, 7.45pm)